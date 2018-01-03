The Twin City wrestling meet at Central High School in Champaign on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018.
HS Wrestling: Twin City Meet 2018
Urbana's Luke Luffman at 220 wrestles Centennial's J Trail at the Twin City meet at Central High School in Champaign on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018.
HS Wrestling: Twin City Meet 2018
Centennial's Nick Langenfeld and Urbana's Jesse Godwin at 285 at the Twin City meet at Central High School in Champaign on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018.
HS Wrestling: Twin City Meet 2018
Urbana's AJ Fix and Centennial's Lance Russell at 195 at the Twin City meet at Central High School in Champaign on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018.
HS Wrestling: Twin City Meet 2018
Central's Esther Chung and St. Thomas More's AJ Wrobel at 132 at the Twin City meet at Central High School in Champaign on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018.
HS Wrestling: Twin City Meet 2018
Central's Dylan Gunn and St. ThomasMore's Tommy Anderson at 195 at the Twin City meet at Central High School in Champaign on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018.
HS Wrestling: Twin City Meet 2018
106 -St. Thomas More's Ian Clapper pins Central's Davis Early at the Twin City meet at Central High School in Champaign on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018.
HS Wrestling: Twin City Meet 2018
St. Thomas More's Chris Davisson and Central's Andre Aragon at 182 at the Twin City meet at Central High School in Champaign on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018.
HS Wrestling: Twin City Meet 2018
St. Thomas More's JD Sexton and Central's Jackson Skube at 152 at the Twin City meet at Central High School in Champaign on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018.
HS Wrestling: Twin City Meet 2018
St. Thomas More's Eivory Shellman and Central's Deleon Rice at 120 at the Twin City meet at Central High School in Champaign on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018.
