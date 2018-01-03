Photos from local high school athletes signing with their various colleges to continue athletic careers. Submit your photo at clikas@news-gazette.com.
Signing Day: Locals heading to college
Photographer: Provided
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac's Cody Miller signs with Coe (Iowa) College wrestling.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Tuscola's Hunter Woodard signs with Oklahoma State football.
Photographer: Provided
Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Kalista Klann signs with Purdue Northwest volleyball.
Photographer: Provided
St. Thomas More's Kait Asklund signs with Augustana (S.D.) University women's golf.
Photographer: Provided
Urbana's Lauryn Cross signs with Barton (N.C.) College women's basketball.
Photographer: Provided
Monticello's Noah Wright signs with Grace (Ind.) College men's golf.
Photographer: Provided
Unity's Jake Frost, left, signs with Wisconsin-La Crosse wrestling, and Unity's Christian Chandler signs with Millikin wrestling.
Photographer: Provided
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin's Ella McConkey signs with Lakeland College volleyball.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Uni High's Ema Rajic signs with California women's swimming and diving.
