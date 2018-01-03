The Illini lost to the Golden Gophers, 77-67, on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, at Williams Arena in Minneapolis.
UI Men's Basketball at Minnesota, Jan. 3, 2018
Photographer: Jim Mone
Minnesota's Reggie Lynch, left, disrupts a shot attempt by Illinois' Leron Black in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Illinois' Te'Jon Lucas, left, lays up as Minnesota's Reggie Lynch defends in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Illinois' Michael Finke, right, tries to block a shot by Minnesota's Reggie Lynch in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Illinois' Te'Jon Lucas, right, grabs a pass in front of Minnesota's Jordan Murphy in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Illinois' Greg Eboigbodin, left, dunks as Minnesota's Amir Coffey watches in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Minnesota's Amir Coffey, left, blocks a shot by Illinois' Aaron Jordan in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Illinois' Aaron Jordan, second from left, passes the ball as Minnesota's Nate Mason defends in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Illinois head coach Brad Underwood yells at his team in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Minnesota Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Minnesota's Nate Mason, right, drives on Illinois' Trent Frazier in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, in Minneapolis. Minnesota won 77-67. Mason led Minnesota with 17 points. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Illinois' Trent Frazier, left, passes over Minnesota's Nate Mason in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, in Minneapolis. Minnesota won 77-67. Mason led Minnesota with 17 points. Frazier scored nine for Illinois. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Minnesota head coach Richard Pitino protests in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, in Minneapolis. Minnesota won 77-67. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Minnesota's Amir Coffey (5) drives around Illinois' Aaron Jordan, right, in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, in Minneapolis. Coffey scored 16 points in Minnesota's 77-67 win. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Minnesota's Jordan Murphy, left, dunks as Illinois' Trent Frazier, right, and Leron Black watch during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, in Minneapolis. Minnesota won 77-67. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Minnesota's Jordan Murphy, right, drives into Illinois' Mark Smith during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, in Minneapolis. Murphy scored 16 points in Minnesota's 77-67 win. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
