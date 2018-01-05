The High School of St. Thomas More Boys' basketball vs Teutopolis, Friday, January 5, 2018 at The High School of St. Thomas More.
HS Boy's Basketball: St. Thomas More vs Teutopolis
Photographer: Holly Hart
St. Thomas More's Alec Blomberg (#14) makes a fast pass in heavy traffic in the first quarter. The High School of St. Thomas More Boys' basketball vs Teutopolis, Friday, January 5, 2018 at The High School of St. Thomas More.
St. Thomas More Head Coach Matt Kelley reacts from the sideline in the first half. The High School of St. Thomas More Boys' basketball vs Teutopolis, Friday, January 5, 2018 at The High School of St. Thomas More.
St. thomas More's Dominic Magrini (left) and Teutopolis's Landon Jansen tangle over a loose ball. The High School of St. Thomas More Boys' basketball vs Teutopolis, Friday, January 5, 2018 at The High School of St. Thomas More.
St. Thomas More's Dominic Margin passes the ball around Teutoplolis defender Dawson Smith (#10) in the first quarter. The High School of St. Thomas More Boys' basketball vs Teutopolis, Friday, January 5, 2018 at The High School of St. Thomas More.
St. Thomas More's Alec Blomberg puts up a shot as Teutopolis's Landon Jansen (#22) and Ian Addis (#30) defend. The High School of St. Thomas More Boys' basketball vs Teutopolis, Friday, January 5, 2018 at The High School of St. Thomas More.
St. Thomas More's Riley Morris brings down a rebound in a crowd in the second half. The High School of St. Thomas More Boys' basketball vs Teutopolis, Friday, January 5, 2018 at The High School of St. Thomas More.
St. Thomas More's Dominic Margin (front) keeps control of the ball after being tripped by Teutopolis defender Colin Funneman (#14). The High School of St. Thomas More Boys' basketball vs Teutopolis, Friday, January 5, 2018 at The High School of St. Thomas More.
St. Thomas More's Riley Morris (#3) passes the ball away from Teutopolis defender Lee Hardiek (#34) in the second quarter. The High School of St. Thomas More Boys' basketball vs Teutopolis, Friday, January 5, 2018 at The High School of St. Thomas More.
St. Thomas More's Alec Blomberg (front) controls the ball as Teutopolis's Landon Jansen defends in the first quarter. The High School of St. Thomas More Boys' basketball vs Teutopolis, Friday, January 5, 2018 at The High School of St. Thomas More.
St. Thomas More's Jake Sellett (#00) drives past Teutopolis defender Mitch Hardiek (#32). The High School of St. Thomas More Boys' basketball vs Teutopolis, Friday, January 5, 2018 at The High School of St. Thomas More.
