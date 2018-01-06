St. Joseph-Ogden High School hosts the Christie Clinic Shootout, Saturday, January 6, 2018. Danville vs Galesburg. Danville defeated Galesburg 93-67.
-
Christie Clinic Shootout:Danville vs Galesberg
Photographer: Holly Hart
Danville's Kendle Moore (#3) drives past Galesburg's Cornell Dotson (#5). St. Joseph-Ogden High School hosts the Christie Clinic Shootout, Saturday, January 6, 2018. Danville vs Galesburg.
-
Christie Clinic Shootout:Danville vs Galesberg
Photographer: Holly Hart
Danville's Elijah Davis (#30) goes in for the shot between Galesburg's Quinn Anderson )left) and Nicholas Fields in the first half. St. Joseph-Ogden High School hosts the Christie Clinic Shootout, Saturday, January 6, 2018. Danville vs Galesburg.
-
Christie Clinic Shootout:Danville vs Galesberg
Photographer: Holly Hart
Danville's Jerry Reed (#4) powers to the basket in the third quarter. St. Joseph-Ogden High School hosts the Christie Clinic Shootout, Saturday, January 6, 2018. Danville vs Galesburg.
-
Christie Clinic Shootout:Danville vs Galesberg
Photographer: Holly Hart
Danville's Jerry Reed (#4) controls the ball as Galesburg's Khalil Hodge defends. St. Joseph-Ogden High School hosts the Christie Clinic Shootout, Saturday, January 6, 2018. Danville vs Galesburg.
-
Christie Clinic Shootout:Danville vs Galesberg
Photographer: Holly Hart
Danville Head Coach Ted Houpt. St. Joseph-Ogden High School hosts the Christie Clinic Shootout, Saturday, January 6, 2018. Danville vs Galesburg.
-
Christie Clinic Shootout:Danville vs Galesberg
Photographer: Holly Hart
Danville's Elijah Davis (right) works the ball as galesburg's Jacob Carl (#40) defends. St. Joseph-Ogden High School hosts the Christie Clinic Shootout, Saturday, January 6, 2018. Danville vs Galesburg.
-
Christie Clinic Shootout:Danville vs Galesberg
Photographer: Holly Hart
Danville's Day'Len Davis-Williams (right) cuts to the inside against Galesburg in the second half. St. Joseph-Ogden High School hosts the Christie Clinic Shootout, Saturday, January 6, 2018. Danville vs Galesburg.
-
Christie Clinic Shootout:Danville vs Galesberg
Photographer: Holly Hart
Danville's Julian Pearl mussels his way to the basket as Galesburg's Jacob Carl (#40) defends. St. Joseph-Ogden High School hosts the Christie Clinic Shootout, Saturday, January 6, 2018. Danville vs Galesburg.
-
Christie Clinic Shootout:Danville vs Galesberg
Photographer: Holly Hart
Danville's Julian Pearl (#32) puts up a shot as Galesburg's Jacob Carl defends. St. Joseph-Ogden High School hosts the Christie Clinic Shootout, Saturday, January 6, 2018. Danville vs Galesburg.
-
Christie Clinic Shootout:Danville vs Galesberg
Photographer: Holly Hart
Danville's Jeff Beasley (#33) puts up a three point basket late in the fourth quarter. St. Joseph-Ogden High School hosts the Christie Clinic Shootout, Saturday, January 6, 2018. Danville vs Galesburg.
-
Christie Clinic Shootout:Danville vs Galesberg
Photographer: Holly Hart
Danville's Ernest Plummer (#24) goes in for the basket. St. Joseph-Ogden High School hosts the Christie Clinic Shootout, Saturday, January 6, 2018. Danville vs Galesburg.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.