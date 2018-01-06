Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Sunday, January 7, 2018 83 Today's Paper

Christie Clinic Shootout:Danville vs Galesberg
| Subscribe

Christie Clinic Shootout:Danville vs Galesberg

Sat, 01/06/2018 - 8:02pm | Holly Hart

 St. Joseph-Ogden High School hosts the Christie Clinic Shootout, Saturday, January 6, 2018. Danville vs Galesburg. Danville defeated Galesburg 93-67.

Comments

Comments for this post are inactive.