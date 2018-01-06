St. Joseph-Ogden High School hosts the Christie Clinic Shootout, Saturday, January 6, 2018. St. Joseph-Ogden vs Shelbyville.
-
Christie Clinic Shootout:St. Joe vs Shelbyville
Photographer: Holly Hart
St. Joe's Chance Izard (#11) drives past Shelbyville's Kade Kull (#30) in the first half. St. Joseph-Ogden High School hosts the Christie Clinic Shootout, Saturday, January 6, 2018. St. Joseph-Ogden vs Shelbyville.
-
Christie Clinic Shootout:St. Joe vs Shelbyville
Photographer: Holly Hart
St. Joe's Chance Izard (#11) drops a three point shot in the first quarter. St. Joseph-Ogden High School hosts the Christie Clinic Shootout, Saturday, January 6, 2018. St. Joseph-Ogden vs Shelbyville.
-
Christie Clinic Shootout:St. Joe vs Shelbyville
Photographer: Holly Hart
St. Joe's Bryce Haake (#1) goes up for a shot as Shelbyville's Cade Watson. St. Joseph-Ogden High School hosts the Christie Clinic Shootout, Saturday, January 6, 2018. St. Joseph-Ogden vs Shelbyville.
-
Christie Clinic Shootout:St. Joe vs Shelbyville
Photographer: Holly Hart
St. Joe's Jordan Brooks (#30) shoots as Shelbyville's Colton Reed defends. St. Joseph-Ogden High School hosts the Christie Clinic Shootout, Saturday, January 6, 2018. St. Joseph-Ogden vs Shelbyville.
-
Christie Clinic Shootout:St. Joe vs Shelbyville
Photographer: Holly Hart
St. Joe's Chance Izard (#11) shoots in heavy traffic in the second quarter. St. Joseph-Ogden High School hosts the Christie Clinic Shootout, Saturday, January 6, 2018. St. Joseph-Ogden vs Shelbyville.
-
Christie Clinic Shootout:St. Joe vs Shelbyville
Photographer: Holly Hart
St. Joe's Ryan Ferryman attempts to go up for a shot in the first quarter against Shelbyville. St. Joseph-Ogden High School hosts the Christie Clinic Shootout, Saturday, January 6, 2018. St. Joseph-Ogden vs Shelbyville.
-
Christie Clinic Shootout:St. Joe vs Shelbyville
Photographer: Holly Hart
St. Joe's Jack Cook (#2) looks for an open man as he is pressured by Shelbyville's Turner Pullen. St. Joseph-Ogden High School hosts the Christie Clinic Shootout, Saturday, January 6, 2018. St. Joseph-Ogden vs Shelbyville.
-
Christie Clinic Shootout:St. Joe vs Shelbyville
Photographer: Holly Hart
St. Joe Head Coach Brian Brooks on the sideline. St. Joseph-Ogden High School hosts the Christie Clinic Shootout, Saturday, January 6, 2018. St. Joseph-Ogden vs Shelbyville.
-
Christie Clinic Shootout:St. Joe vs Shelbyville
Photographer: Holly Hart
St. Joe's Jordan Brooks (#30) pushes past Shelbyville's Brett Spears in the second quarter. St. Joseph-Ogden High School hosts the Christie Clinic Shootout, Saturday, January 6, 2018. St. Joseph-Ogden vs Shelbyville.
-
Christie Clinic Shootout:St. Joe vs Shelbyville
Photographer: Holly Hart
St. Joe's Bryce Haake looks to make his way past Shelbyville's Cade Watson (left) in the second quarter. St. Joseph-Ogden High School hosts the Christie Clinic Shootout, Saturday, January 6, 2018. St. Joseph-Ogden vs Shelbyville.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.