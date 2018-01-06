Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Prairie Fruits Farm
Sat, 01/06/2018 - 3:24pm | Holly Hart

Prairie Fruits Farm & Creamery provide some post New Year's fun with a Christmas Tree drop off, then feeding the trees to the goats, goats love eating Christmas Trees. Saturday, January 6, 2018.

