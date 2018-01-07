Built in 1870 as an opera house, Busey's Hall, later the Princess Theater, was made of brick and was the only survivor of an 1871 fire that burned the rest of the block in downtown Urbana. It still stands today at 120-124 W. Main St. and is now home to Cinema Gallery, which sells fine art; a martial-arts studio; Mirabelle Fine Pastries; and Pixo, a technology consulting company.
-
Significant Structures: Busey's Hall/Princess Theater
Photographer: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette
Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette The Cinema Gallery in Urbana on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, is only survivor on 1871 fire on Main Street.
-
Significant Structures: Busey's Hall/Princess Theater
Photographer: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette
Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette Tile at entrance of the Cinema Gallery in Urbana on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, is only survivor on 1871 fire on Main Street.
-
Significant Structures: Busey's Hall/Princess Theater
Photographer: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette
Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette The Cinema Gallery in Urbana on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, is only survivor on 1871 fire on Main Street.
-
Significant Structures: Busey's Hall/Princess Theater
Photographer: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette
Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette at Cinema Gallery in Urbana on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, is only survivor on 1871 fire on Main Street.
-
Significant Structures: Busey's Hall/Princess Theater
Photographer: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette
Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette Some of the original architectural elements remain at Cinema Gallery in Urbana on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, is only survivor on 1871 fire on Main Street. —the top beam is in its original place, the decorative vertical pillar has been salvaged and moved
-
Significant Structures: Busey's Hall/Princess Theater
Photographer: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette
Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette Damage to the wood floor where theater seats were once mounted at Cinema Gallery in Urbana on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, is only survivor on 1871 fire on Main Street.
-
Significant Structures: Busey's Hall/Princess Theater
Photographer: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette
Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette The upper level room at Cinema Gallery in Urbana on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, is only survivor on 1871 fire on Main Street.
-
Significant Structures: Busey's Hall/Princess Theater
Photographer: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette
Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette The ceiling and chandelier fixture in the upper lever at Cinema Gallery in Urbana on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, is only survivor on 1871 fire on Main Street.
-
Significant Structures: Busey's Hall/Princess Theater
Photographer: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette
Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette Neon glass tubes salvaged from the marquee sign that will be re-installed at Cinema Gallery in Urbana.
-
Significant Structures: Busey's Hall/Princess Theater
Photographer: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette
Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette Neon glass tubes salvaged from the marquee sign that will be re-installed at Cinema Gallery in Urbana.
-
Significant Structures: Busey's Hall/Princess Theater
Photographer: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette
Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette Doors leading to the where the old theater remain at Cinema Gallery in Urbana on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, is only survivor on 1871 fire on Main Street.
-
Significant Structures: Busey's Hall/Princess Theater
Photographer: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette
Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette The old ticket machine at Cinema Gallery in Urbana on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, is only survivor on 1871 fire on Main Street.
-
Significant Structures: Busey's Hall/Princess Theater
Photographer: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette
Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette Carolyn, Norman and son Ben Baxley at Cinema Gallery in Urbana on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, is only survivor on 1871 fire on Main Street.
-
Significant Structures: Busey's Hall/Princess Theater
Photographer: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette
Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette A vintage light fixture near a painting at Cinema Gallery in Urbana on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, is only survivor on 1871 fire on Main Street.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.