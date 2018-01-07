Significant Structures: Busey's Hall/Princess Theater

Built in 1870 as an opera house, Busey's Hall, later the Princess Theater, was made of brick and was the only survivor of an 1871 fire that burned the rest of the block in downtown Urbana. It still stands today at 120-124 W. Main St. and is now home to Cinema Gallery, which sells fine art; a martial-arts studio; Mirabelle Fine Pastries; and Pixo, a technology consulting company.