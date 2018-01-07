The University of Illinois Wrestling vs Northwestern, Sunday, January 7, 2018 at Huff Hall. The Illini defeated the Wildcats 18-17.
UI Wrestling vs Northwestern
Photographer: Holly Hart
The Illini bench explodes as they cheer on teammate Deuce Rachal in the heavyweight match. The University of Illinois Wrestling vs Northwestern, Sunday, January 7, 2018 at Huff Hall. The Illini defeated the Wildcats 18-17.
UI Wrestling vs Northwestern
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Travis Piotrowski throws a tee-shirt to the crown before the start of the match. The University of Illinois Wrestling vs Northwestern, Sunday, January 7, 2018 at Huff Hall. The Illini defeated the Wildcats 18-17.
UI Wrestling vs Northwestern
Photographer: Holly Hart
zillion's Andre Lee (right) is introduced before the start of the match against Northwestern. The University of Illinois Wrestling vs Northwestern, Sunday, January 7, 2018 at Huff Hall. The Illini defeated the Wildcats 18-17.
UI Wrestling vs Northwestern
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Deuce Rachal (top) takes down Northwestern's Conan Jennings in the heavyweight match. Rachel won the match and sealed a win for Illinois. The University of Illinois Wrestling vs Northwestern, Sunday, January 7, 2018 at Huff Hall. The Illini defeated the Wildcats 18-17.
UI Wrestling vs Northwestern
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Dylan Duncan controls Northwestern's Colin Valdiviez in the 133 lb match, Valdiviez went on to win the match. The University of Illinois Wrestling vs Northwestern, Sunday, January 7, 2018 at Huff Hall. The Illini defeated the Wildcats 18-17.
UI Wrestling vs Northwestern
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Mike Carr (right) controls Northwestern's Alec McKenna in the 141 lb match-up. Carr won the match. The University of Illinois Wrestling vs Northwestern, Sunday, January 7, 2018 at Huff Hall. The Illini defeated the Wildcats 18-17.
UI Wrestling vs Northwestern
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Dylan Duncan, 133 lb. The University of Illinois Wrestling vs Northwestern, Sunday, January 7, 2018 at Huff Hall. The Illini defeated the Wildcats 18-17.
UI Wrestling vs Northwestern
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Eric Barone competes in the 149 lb. match. The University of Illinois Wrestling vs Northwestern, Sunday, January 7, 2018 at Huff Hall. The Illini defeated the Wildcats 18-17.
UI Wrestling vs Northwestern
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois Head Coach Jim Heffernan. The University of Illinois Wrestling vs Northwestern, Sunday, January 7, 2018 at Huff Hall. The Illini defeated the Wildcats 18-17.
UI Wrestling vs Northwestern
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Isaiah Martinez wins the 165 lb. match. The University of Illinois Wrestling vs Northwestern, Sunday, January 7, 2018 at Huff Hall. The Illini defeated the Wildcats 18-17.
UI Wrestling vs Northwestern
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's David Riojas (right) competes with Northwestern's Johnny Sebastian in the 174 lb. match. The University of Illinois Wrestling vs Northwestern, Sunday, January 7, 2018 at Huff Hall. The Illini defeated the Wildcats 18-17.
UI Wrestling vs Northwestern
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Andre Lee (left) goes head to head with Northwestern's Regis Durbin in the 197 lb. match. The University of Illinois Wrestling vs Northwestern, Sunday, January 7, 2018 at Huff Hall. The Illini defeated the Wildcats 18-17.
UI Wrestling vs Northwestern
Photographer: Holly Hart
The University of Illinois Wrestling vs Northwestern, Sunday, January 7, 2018 at Huff Hall. The Illini defeated the Wildcats 18-17.
UI Wrestling vs Northwestern
Photographer: Holly Hart
Isaiah Martinez gives directions to his teammate Andre Lee. The University of Illinois Wrestling vs Northwestern, Sunday, January 7, 2018 at Huff Hall. The Illini defeated the Wildcats 18-17.
UI Wrestling vs Northwestern
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Emery Parker (top) controls Northwestern's Mitch Slogan the 184 lb. match up. Parker won the match. The University of Illinois Wrestling vs Northwestern, Sunday, January 7, 2018 at Huff Hall. The Illini defeated the Wildcats 18-17.
UI Wrestling vs Northwestern
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's David Riojas (left) controls Northwestern's Johnny Sebastian in the 174 lb. match. The University of Illinois Wrestling vs Northwestern, Sunday, January 7, 2018 at Huff Hall. The Illini defeated the Wildcats 18-17.
UI Wrestling vs Northwestern
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Deuce Rachal (front) escapes from Northwestern's Conan Jennings in the heavyweight match. Rachel won the match and sealed a win for Illinois. The University of Illinois Wrestling vs Northwestern, Sunday, January 7, 2018 at Huff Hall. The Illini defeated the Wildcats 18-17.
UI Wrestling vs Northwestern
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Deuce Rachal brings home a win for the Illini. The University of Illinois Wrestling vs Northwestern, Sunday, January 7, 2018 at Huff Hall. The Illini defeated the Wildcats 18-17.
UI Wrestling vs Northwestern
Photographer: Holly Hart
illinois's Isaiah Martinez pins Northwestern's Michael Sepke in the 165 lb. match up. The University of Illinois Wrestling vs Northwestern, Sunday, January 7, 2018 at Huff Hall. The Illini defeated the Wildcats 18-17.
UI Wrestling vs Northwestern
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois Head Coach Jim Heffernan reacts to a stalling call on Illinois. The University of Illinois Wrestling vs Northwestern, Sunday, January 7, 2018 at Huff Hall. The Illini defeated the Wildcats 18-17.
UI Wrestling vs Northwestern
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Isaiah Martinez (left) controls Northwestern's Michael Sepke in the 165 lb. match. Martinez won the match by fall. The University of Illinois Wrestling vs Northwestern, Sunday, January 7, 2018 at Huff Hall. The Illini defeated the Wildcats 18-17.
UI Wrestling vs Northwestern
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Mike Carr (right) escapes from Northwestern's Alec McKenna in the 141 lb match-up. Carr won the match. The University of Illinois Wrestling vs Northwestern, Sunday, January 7, 2018 at Huff Hall. The Illini defeated the Wildcats 18-17.
UI Wrestling vs Northwestern
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Kyle Langenderfer (right) wraps up Northwestern's Shayne Oster in the 157 lb. match. Langenderfer won the match. The University of Illinois Wrestling vs Northwestern, Sunday, January 7, 2018 at Huff Hall. The Illini defeated the Wildcats 18-17.
UI Wrestling vs Northwestern
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Isaiah Martinez (left) controls Northwestern's Michael Sepke in the 165 lb. match. Martinez won the match by fall. The University of Illinois Wrestling vs Northwestern, Sunday, January 7, 2018 at Huff Hall. The Illini defeated the Wildcats 18-17.
UI Wrestling vs Northwestern
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Travis Piotrowski (left) takes on Northwestern's Sebastian Rivera in the 125 lb match up. The University of Illinois Wrestling vs Northwestern, Sunday, January 7, 2018 at Huff Hall. The Illini defeated the Wildcats 18-17.
