Illini vs. Nebraska in an NCAA game at the State Farm Center on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018. Illinois lost 80-72.
-
UI Women's Basketball vs. Nebraska
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Robin Scholz/The News Gazette
Illinois' guard Brandi Beasley (1) drives on Nebraska's guard Jasmine Cincore (34) in an NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018.
-
UI Women's Basketball vs. Nebraska
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Robin Scholz/The News Gazette
Illinois' forward Ali Andrews (50) and Illinois' forward Alex Wittinger (35) team up on Nebraska's guard Maddie Simon (24) in an NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018.
-
UI Women's Basketball vs. Nebraska
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Robin Scholz/The News Gazette
Illinois' forward Lyric Robins (2) shoots over Nebraska's guard Bria Stallworth (15) in an NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018.
-
UI Women's Basketball vs. Nebraska
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Robin Scholz/The News Gazette
Illinois' guard Brandi Beasley (1) shoots over Nebraska's guard Bria Stallworth (15) in an NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018.
-
UI Women's Basketball vs. Nebraska
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Robin Scholz/The News Gazette
Illinois' guard Kennedy Cattenhead (25) shoots over Nebraska's center Kate Cain (31) in an NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018.
-
UI Women's Basketball vs. Nebraska
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Robin Scholz/The News Gazette
Illinois' forward Alex Wittinger (35) and Nebraska's guard/forward Taylor Kissinger (33) in an NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018.
-
UI Women's Basketball vs. Nebraska
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Robin Scholz/The News Gazette
Illinois' guard Cierra Rice (5) guards Nebraska's guard Maddie Simon (24) in an NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018.
-
UI Women's Basketball vs. Nebraska
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Robin Scholz/The News Gazette
Illinois' forward Lyric Robins (2) in an NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018.
-
UI Women's Basketball vs. Nebraska
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Robin Scholz/The News Gazette
Illinois' forward Ali Andrews (50) and Nebraska's guard Jasmine Cincore (34) in an NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018.
-
UI Women's Basketball vs. Nebraska
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Robin Scholz/The News Gazette
Illinois' guard Courtney Joens (30) is trapped by Nebraska's guard/forward Grace Mitchell (14) and Nebraska's guard Emily Wood (12) in an NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018.
-
UI Women's Basketball vs. Nebraska
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Robin Scholz/The News Gazette
Illinois coaches in an NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018.
-
UI Women's Basketball vs. Nebraska
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Robin Scholz/The News Gazette
Illinois' head coach Nancy Fahey in an NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018.
-
UI Women's Basketball vs. Nebraska
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Robin Scholz/The News Gazette
Illinois' guard Cierra Rice (5) in an NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018.
-
UI Women's Basketball vs. Nebraska
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Robin Scholz/The News Gazette
Illinois' head coach Nancy Fahey in an NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018.
-
UI Women's Basketball vs. Nebraska
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Robin Scholz/The News Gazette
Illinois' guard Courtney Joens (30) headed back up court as a ref signals her three point shot in an NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018.
-
UI Women's Basketball vs. Nebraska
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Robin Scholz/The News Gazette
Illinois' forward Ali Andrews (50) turns into Nebraska's guard Jasmine Cincore (34) in an NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018.
-
UI Women's Basketball vs. Nebraska
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Robin Scholz/The News Gazette
Illinois' forward Alex Wittinger (35) passes away from Nebraska's 6'5" freshman center Kate Cain (31) in an NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018.
-
UI Women's Basketball vs. Nebraska
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Robin Scholz/The News Gazette
Illinois' head coach Nancy Fahey and Director of Player Personnel John Patterson yell from the bench
in an NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018.
-
UI Women's Basketball vs. Nebraska
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Robin Scholz/The News Gazette
Illinois' forward Lyric Robins (2) drives against Nebraska's guard Jasmine Cincore (34) in an NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018.
-
UI Women's Basketball vs. Nebraska
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Robin Scholz/The News Gazette
Illinois' forward Alex Wittinger (35) in an NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018.
-
UI Women's Basketball vs. Nebraska
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Robin Scholz/The News Gazette
Illinois' forward Alex Wittinger (35) in an NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.