Illinois vs. Iowa in an NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Iowa 2018
Illinois' guard Da'Monte Williams (20) reacts to fouling out in overtime in an NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Iowa 2018
Illinois' forward Kipper Nichols (2) and Iowa's guard Isaiah Moss (4) in an NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Iowa 2018
Illinois gets a standing ovation for a couple of good plays in a row in an NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Iowa 2018
Illinois' forward Kipper Nichols (2) and Iowa's forward Ryan Kriener (15) in an NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Iowa 2018
Illinois' forward Kipper Nichols (2) and Iowa's forward Ryan Kriener (15) in an NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Iowa 2018
Illinois' forward Kipper Nichols (2) and Iowa's forward Ryan Kriener (15) in an NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Iowa 2018
Illinois' guard Mark Smith (13) splits a couple of Iowa players in an NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Iowa 2018
Illinois' forward Greg Eboigbodin (11) and Iowa's forward Ryan Kriener (15) and Iowa's forward Cordell Pemsl (35) in an NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Iowa 2018
Illinois' guard Trent Frazier (1) and Iowa's guard Jordan Bohannon (3) in an NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Iowa 2018
Illinois' forward Greg Eboigbodin (11) and Iowa's forward Ryan Kriener (15) in an NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Iowa 2018
Illinois' forward Michael Finke (43) passes around Iowa's guard Isaiah Moss (4) in an NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Iowa 2018
Illinois' head coach Brad Underwood in an NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Iowa 2018
Illinois' forward Kipper Nichols (2) and Iowa's forward Luka Garza (55) in an NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Iowa 2018
Illinois' guard Trent Frazier (1) makes a three point shot to send the game into overtime in an NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Iowa 2018
Illinois' guard Da'Monte Williams (20) and Illinois' forward Kipper Nichols (2) watch the end of the game from the bench in an NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Iowa 2018
in an NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Iowa 2018
Illinois' forward Kipper Nichols (2) in an NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Iowa 2018
Illinois' guard Mark Smith (13) guards Iowa's forward Luka Garza (55) in an NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Iowa 2018
Illinois' guard Mark Alstork (24) in an NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Iowa 2018
Illinois' guard Da'Monte Williams (20) battles with Iowa's forward Ahmad Wagner (0) in an NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Iowa 2018
Illinois' guard Da'Monte Williams (20) battles with Iowa's forward Ahmad Wagner (0) in an NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Iowa 2018
Illinois' guard Trent Frazier (1) directts the team in an NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.