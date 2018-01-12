Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Saturday, January 13, 2018 83 Today's Paper

Paula Poundstone at the Virginia
| Subscribe

Paula Poundstone at the Virginia

Fri, 01/12/2018 - 8:21pm | Robin Scholz

Stand up comedian Paula Poundstone at the Virginia Theatre in Champaign on Friday, Jan. 12, 2018. 

Sections (2):News, Local

Comments

Comments for this post are inactive.