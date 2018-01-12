This inaugural entry in our new series looks at 60 years of memories — the hassles as well as the fun.
The Way We Were: Winter storms
Photographer: News-Gazette file photo
Jan. 28, 1978: A bulldozer clears a large snow drift left by a blizzard in an effort to free a train on the Missouri-Pacific Railroad tracks northeast of Penfield.
Photographer: Armando Villa/The News-Gazette
Feb. 17, 1979: Mark Sweeney prepares to add a newspaper to the relaxing snowman he built in his yard.
Photographer: News-Gazette file photo
Feb. 29, 1984: Matt Larson, 9, left, and Marc Zollinger, 7, both of Champaign, dig tunnels in snow piled up by plows at Clark Park.
Photographer: News-Gazette file photo
Feb. 15, 1990: Champaign Park District worker Tim Schuldt gets hit by a small limb while trimming trees damaged by an ice storm in Hessel Park.
Photographer: News-Gazette file photo
Feb. 21, 1990: Spencer Landsman checks the generator he's using to keep his basement sump pump going at his home on Boudreau Drive in Urbana.
Photographer: News-Gazette file photo
Nov. 7, 1991: Terry Thomas, 8, right, hangs on as her sister, Jessica, 7, pulls her along the ice on English Street on their way to Garfield Elementary School in Danville.
Photographer: John Dixon/The News-Gazette
Jan. 14, 1992: Maintenance workers at the University of Illinois walk between the Digital Computer Lab and Kenney Gym on their way in to work on campus.
Photographer: Robert K. O'Daniell/The News-Gazette
Jan. 19, 2000: A plow passes a car in the ditch while clearing eastbound U.S. 150 just west of Champaign.
Photographer: Robert K. O'Daniell/The News-Gazette
March 6, 2002: University of Illinois freshman Rachel Manning studies Italian near the remnants of snowmen on the Quad in Urbana.
Photographer: Robert K. O'Daniell/The News-Gazette
March 26, 2002: Snow drifts over the cars in a parking lot on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Photographer: Vanda Bidwell/The News-Gazette
Dec. 27, 2002: Allen Booth of Urbana, left, and other members of Laborers Local 703 clear snow off the seats in the upper deck of Memorial Stadium in Champaign in preparation for that weekend's Chicago Bears-Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL game.
Photographer: Robert K. O'Daniell/The News-Gazette
Nov. 28, 2003: Prairie Central and Driscoll Catholic face off in the IHSA Class 4A IHSA football Championship at Memorial Stadium in Champaign.
Photographer: Robert K. O'Daniell/The News-Gazette
Jan. 13, 2007: University of Illinois students Craig Keasler, left, and Chris Van Rybroek work their way down Green Street near Sixth Street in Champaign toward their 9 a.m. classes, which they found out had been canceled. While the weather caused the UI to have its first snow day since 1979, Keasler, from Arizona, was experiencing his first snow day ever.
