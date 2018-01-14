MLK Celebration 2018

"We Still Need the Dream" A Celebration, Martin Luther King, Jr., Sunday, January 14, 2018 at Foellinger Great Hall.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
2018 Martin Luther King, Jr. Scholarship recipients. "We Still Need the Dream" A Celebration, Martin Luther King, Jr., Sunday, January 14, 2018 at Foellinger Great Hall.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Gage Curtner (right) of Urbana is presented with the 2018 Martin Luther King, Jr. Scholarship. "We Still Need the Dream" A Celebration, Martin Luther King, Jr., Sunday, January 14, 2018 at Foellinger Great Hall.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
"We Still Need the Dream" A Celebration, Martin Luther King, Jr., Sunday, January 14, 2018 at Foellinger Great Hall.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Centennial's Ritu Jaswal gets a hug along with her Martin Luther King, Jr. Scholarship. "We Still Need the Dream" A Celebration, Martin Luther King, Jr., Sunday, January 14, 2018 at Foellinger Great Hall.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Central's Taylor Campbell receives her Martin Luther King, Jr. Scholarship. "We Still Need the Dream" A Celebration, Martin Luther King, Jr., Sunday, January 14, 2018 at Foellinger Great Hall.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Guest Speaker Reverend Dr. Charlie E. Dates speaks to friends and family gathered at Foellinger Great Hall. "We Still Need the Dream" A Celebration, Martin Luther King, Jr., Sunday, January 14, 2018 at Foellinger Great Hall.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
The Community Choir entertains at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration. "We Still Need the Dream" A Celebration, Martin Luther King, Jr., Sunday, January 14, 2018 at Foellinger Great Hall.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Past Martin Luther King. Jr. Scholarship winner Avona Green gives the testimonial at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration. "We Still Need the Dream" A Celebration, Martin Luther King, Jr., Sunday, January 14, 2018 at Foellinger Great Hall.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Chancellor, University of Illinois, Dr. Robert Jones welcomes friends and familyy to the Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration. "We Still Need the Dream" A Celebration, Martin Luther King, Jr., Sunday, January 14, 2018 at Foellinger Great Hall.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Former State Representative Naomi Jakobsson is given a special recognition at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration. "We Still Need the Dream" A Celebration, Martin Luther King, Jr., Sunday, January 14, 2018 at Foellinger Great Hall.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.