The 17th Annual Champaign Countywide Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King , Jr. Celebration at the Vineyard Church in Urbana on Friday, Jan. 12, 2018.
On The Town: MLK Celebration 2018
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Keynote Speaker Sally Carter at the 17th Annual Champaign Countywide Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King , Jr. Celebration at the Vineyard Church in Urbana on Friday, Jan. 12, 2018.
Anissa Chapman, 14, a member of the Banks Bridgewater Lewis Fine Arts Academy, sings a solo "Rise Up" at the 17th Annual Champaign Countywide Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King , Jr. Celebration at the Vineyard Church in Urbana on Friday, Jan. 12, 2018.
Thaniel Rent, 7, sings with the Banks Bridgewater Lewis Fine Arts Academy at the 17th Annual Champaign Countywide Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King , Jr. Celebration at the Vineyard Church in Urbana on Friday, Jan. 12, 2018.
The Banks Bridgewater Lewis Fine Arts Academy entertains at the 17th Annual Champaign Countywide Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King , Jr. Celebration at the Vineyard Church in Urbana on Friday, Jan. 12, 2018.
The audience at the 17th Annual Champaign Countywide Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King , Jr. Celebration at the Vineyard Church in Urbana on Friday, Jan. 12, 2018.
Pastor Lekevie Johnson gives the Invocation at the 17th Annual Champaign Countywide Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King , Jr. Celebration at the Vineyard Church in Urbana on Friday, Jan. 12, 2018.
Valera Greene receives the James R. Burgess, Jr.-Susan Freiburg Humanitarian Award at the 17th Annual Champaign Countywide Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King , Jr. Celebration at the Vineyard Church in Urbana on Friday, Jan. 12, 2018.
Breanna Donald receives the James R. Burgess, Jr.-Susan Freiburg Humanitarian Award at the 17th Annual Champaign Countywide Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King , Jr. Celebration at the Vineyard Church in Urbana on Friday, Jan. 12, 2018.
Girl Scout Troop 2207 receives the Doris Hoskins Prestigious Community Service Award at the 17th Annual Champaign Countywide Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King , Jr. Celebration at the Vineyard Church in Urbana on Friday, Jan. 12, 2018.
Alex Boffo receives the Doris Hoskins Prestigious Community Service Award at the 17th Annual Champaign Countywide Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King , Jr. Celebration at the Vineyard Church in Urbana on Friday, Jan. 12, 2018.
C-U Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Girls Youth Group receives the Doris Hoskins Prestigious Community Service Award at the 17th Annual Champaign Countywide Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King , Jr. Celebration at the Vineyard Church in Urbana on Friday, Jan. 12, 2018.
Breana Smith-Stuber receives the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Outstanding Achievement Award at the 17th Annual Champaign Countywide Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King , Jr. Celebration at the Vineyard Church in Urbana on Friday, Jan. 12, 2018.
