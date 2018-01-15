Illini men vs. Nebraska in a NCAA Basketball game in Lincoln, Neb. on Monday, Jan. 15, 2018.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Nebraska
Photographer: Nati Harnik
Illinois' Trent Frazier (1) and Nebraska's James Palmer Jr. (24) go for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lincoln, Neb., Monday, Jan. 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Nebraska
Photographer: Nati Harnik
Nebraska's James Palmer Jr. (24) temporarily loses control of the ball while defended by Illinois' Leron Black, right, and Mark Smith (13) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lincoln, Neb., Monday, Jan. 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Nebraska
Photographer: Nati Harnik
Nebraska's James Palmer Jr. (24) dunks over Illinois' Michael Finke (43) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lincoln, Neb., Monday, Jan. 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Nebraska
Photographer: Nati Harnik
Illinois coach Brad Underwood applauds during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Nebraska in Lincoln, Neb., Monday, Jan. 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Nebraska
Photographer: Nati Harnik
Nebraska's James Palmer Jr. (24) goes for a basket against Illinois' Michael Finke (43) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lincoln, Neb., Monday, Jan. 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Nebraska
Photographer: Nati Harnik
Nebraska's Isaac Copeland (14) grabs a rebound against Illinois' Leron Black (12) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lincoln, Neb., Monday, Jan. 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Nebraska
Photographer: Nati Harnik
Nebraska's Isaiah Roby (15) grabs a rebound against Illinois' Michael Finke (43) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lincoln, Neb., Monday, Jan. 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Nebraska
Photographer: Nati Harnik
Illinois' Leron Black, center, drives to the basket against the defense of Nebraska's Evan Taylor, left, and Thomas Allen (12) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lincoln, Neb., Monday, Jan. 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.