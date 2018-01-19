Judah Christian vs. UNI High in a prep basketball game at Judah in Champaign on Friday, Jan. 19, 2018.
-
HS Boy's Basketball: Judah vs. UNI
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Robin Scholz/The News Gazette
Judah Christian's Daniel Alston (21) drives around UNI High's Noah Blue (33) and DJ Nelson (50) in a prep basketball game at Judah in Champaign on Friday, Jan. 19, 2018.
-
HS Boy's Basketball: Judah vs. UNI
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Robin Scholz/The News Gazette
Judah Christian's Daniel Alston (21) drives into UNI High's Noah Blue (33) in a prep basketball game at Judah in Champaign on Friday, Jan. 19, 2018.
-
HS Boy's Basketball: Judah vs. UNI
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Robin Scholz/The News Gazette
Judah Christian's Josh Candler(23) vs. UNI High in a prep basketball game at Judah in Champaign on Friday, Jan. 19, 2018.
-
HS Boy's Basketball: Judah vs. UNI
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Robin Scholz/The News Gazette
UNI High's head coach Darn O'Connell vs. Judah Christian in a prep basketball game at Judah in Champaign on Friday, Jan. 19, 2018.
-
HS Boy's Basketball: Judah vs. UNI
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Robin Scholz/The News Gazette
UNI High fans vs. Judah Christian in a prep basketball game at Judah in Champaign on Friday, Jan. 19, 2018.
-
HS Boy's Basketball: Judah vs. UNI
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Robin Scholz/The News Gazette
Judah Christian fans vs. UNI High in a prep basketball game at Judah in Champaign on Friday, Jan. 19, 2018.
-
HS Boy's Basketball: Judah vs. UNI
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Robin Scholz/The News Gazette
Judah Christian coaches chat vs. UNI High in a prep basketball game at Judah in Champaign on Friday, Jan. 19, 2018.
-
HS Boy's Basketball: Judah vs. UNI
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Robin Scholz/The News Gazette
UNI High's Noah Blue (33) gets caught between Judah Christian's Connor Lash (31) and Philip Coulter (20) in a prep basketball game at Judah in Champaign on Friday, Jan. 19, 2018.
-
HS Boy's Basketball: Judah vs. UNI
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Robin Scholz/The News Gazette
Judah Christian's Philip Coulter(20) guards UNI High's Camden Coleman (35) in a prep basketball game at Judah in Champaign on Friday, Jan. 19, 2018.
-
HS Boy's Basketball: Judah vs. UNI
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Robin Scholz/The News Gazette
Judah Christian's Noah Jackson (22) passes around UNI High's DJ Nelson(50) in a prep basketball game at Judah in Champaign on Friday, Jan. 19, 2018.
-
HS Boy's Basketball: Judah vs. UNI
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Robin Scholz/The News Gazette
Judah Christian's Philip Coulter(20) tries to take a rebound from UNI High's Camden Coleman (35) and Noah Blue (33) in a prep basketball game at Judah in Champaign on Friday, Jan. 19, 2018.
-
HS Boy's Basketball: Judah vs. UNI
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Robin Scholz/The News Gazette
UNI High's Paul D'Angelo(30) shoots while being guarded by Judah Christian's Cade Chitty (35) in a prep basketball game at Judah in Champaign on Friday, Jan. 19, 2018.
-
HS Boy's Basketball: Judah vs. UNI
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Robin Scholz/The News Gazette
UNI High's Noah Blue (33) tries to get around Judah Christian's Connor Lash(31) in a prep basketball game at Judah in Champaign on Friday, Jan. 19, 2018.
-
HS Boy's Basketball: Judah vs. UNI
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Robin Scholz/The News Gazette
UNI High's Noah Blue (33) shoots while being guarded by Judah Christian's Philip Coulter(20) in a prep basketball game at Judah in Champaign on Friday, Jan. 19, 2018.
-
HS Boy's Basketball: Judah vs. UNI
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Robin Scholz/The News Gazette
Judah Christian's Cade Chitty(35) shoots over UNI High's Camden Coleman(35) in a prep basketball game at Judah in Champaign on Friday, Jan. 19, 2018.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.