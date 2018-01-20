Mahomet-SeymourGirls' Basketball vs Central, Saturday, January 20, 2018 at Mahomet-Seymour High School.
HS Girls Basketball: Mahomet-Seymour vs Central
Photographer: Holly Hart
Mahomet's Kailyn Northup (#12) looks to the basket as she is pressured by Central's Morgan Browning (#4), Leia McCoy (#10) and Adeola Badmos in the first half.
HS Girls Basketball: Mahomet-Seymour vs Central
Photographer: Holly Hart
Mahomet's Erin Lenschow (#4) looks to shoot as Central's Jayden Wilson defends.
HS Girls Basketball: Mahomet-Seymour vs Central
Photographer: Holly Hart
Central Head Coach Poncho Moore on the sideline Saturday in Mahomet.
HS Girls Basketball: Mahomet-Seymour vs Central
Photographer: Holly Hart
Mahomet Head Coach Nathan Seal calls a time out in the first half.
HS Girls Basketball: Mahomet-Seymour vs Central
Photographer: Holly Hart
Mahomet's Kailyn Northup (middle) goes between Central's Jocelyn DuPree (#44) and Adeola Badmos (#15) for a basket in the second quarter.
HS Girls Basketball: Mahomet-Seymour vs Central
Photographer: Holly Hart
Central's Aija Gwin (#3) passes the ball in the third quarter.
HS Girls Basketball: Mahomet-Seymour vs Central
Photographer: Holly Hart
Mahomet-SeymourGirls' Basketball vs Central, Saturday, January 20, 2018 at Mahomet-Seymour High School.
HS Girls Basketball: Mahomet-Seymour vs Central
Photographer: Holly Hart
Central's Chanice Willis looks to bring down a pass in the third quarter.
HS Girls Basketball: Mahomet-Seymour vs Central
Photographer: Holly Hart
Mahomet's Cassidi Collins (right) passes the ball around Central's Jocelyn DuPree.
HS Girls Basketball: Mahomet-Seymour vs Central
Photographer: Holly Hart
Mahomet's Amanda Franklin puts up a shot in the first half.
HS Girls Basketball: Mahomet-Seymour vs Central
Photographer: Holly Hart
mahomet's Cassidi Collins (middle) passes the ball between Central defenders Valencia Mccoyy (cq) (#5) and Adeola Badmos.
HS Girls Basketball: Mahomet-Seymour vs Central
Photographer: Holly Hart
Mahomet's Erin Lenschow (#4) drives to the basket in the first quarter.
HS Girls Basketball: Mahomet-Seymour vs Central
Photographer: Holly Hart
Mahomet's Cassidi Collins (#13) drives the ball as Central's Aija Gwin (#3) and Kortneen Smith (#33).
HS Girls Basketball: Mahomet-Seymour vs Central
Photographer: Holly Hart
Central's Adeola Badmos (#15) brings down a rebound in the second quarter.
HS Girls Basketball: Mahomet-Seymour vs Central
Photographer: Holly Hart
Mahomet's Amanda Franklin (#20) drives the ball pursued by Central's Chanice Willis (#1) in the second quarter.
