A glimpse into the collection of autographed memorabilia in Kyle Emkes' basement Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018, in Savoy.
-
Kyle Emkes: Autograph hunter
Photographer: Robin Scholz/The News Gazette
Savoy resident Kyle Emkes talks about his autograph collection at his home in Savoy on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018.
-
Kyle Emkes: Autograph hunter
Photographer: Robin Scholz/The News Gazette
Pro golfer Jordan Spieth's autograph on a 2017 U.S. Open jacket is in Savoy resident Kyle Emkes' autograph collection at his home in Savoy on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018.
-
Kyle Emkes: Autograph hunter
Photographer: Robin Scholz/The News Gazette
A selection of autographed memorabilia in Savoy resident Kyle Emkes' collection at his home in Savoy on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018.
-
Kyle Emkes: Autograph hunter
Photographer: Robin Scholz/The News Gazette
Yankees star Mickey Mantle's autograph on a baseball is in Savoy resident Kyle Emkes' autograph collection at his home in Savoy on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018.
-
Kyle Emkes: Autograph hunter
Photographer: Robin Scholz/The News Gazette
Chicago Blackhawks star Duncan Keith's autograph is in Savoy resident Kyle Emkes' autograph collection at his home in Savoy on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018.
-
Kyle Emkes: Autograph hunter
Photographer: Robin Scholz/The News Gazette
Notre Dame football coach and ESPN analyst Lou Holtz's autograph is in Savoy resident Kyle Emkes' autograph collection at his home in Savoy on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018.
-
Kyle Emkes: Autograph hunter
Photographer: Robin Scholz/The News Gazette
Nike founder Bill Bowman 's autograph is in Savoy resident Kyle Emkes' autograph collection at his home in Savoy on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018.
-
Kyle Emkes: Autograph hunter
Photographer: Robin Scholz/The News Gazette
Pro golfer Graham McDowell's autograph and photo with Kyle Emkes is in Emkes' autograph collection at his home in Savoy on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018.
-
Kyle Emkes: Autograph hunter
Photographer: Robin Scholz/The News Gazette
An autographed copy of college basketball anaylst Dick Vitale's book sits next to a DVD of "24" signed by Kiefer Sutherland in Savoy resident Kyle Emkes' autograph collection at his home in Savoy on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018.
-
Kyle Emkes: Autograph hunter
Photographer: Robin Scholz/The News Gazette
NBA player Gerald Wallace's autographed high school locker door is in Savoy resident Kyle Emkes' autograph collection at his home in Savoy on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018.
-
Kyle Emkes: Autograph hunter
Photographer: Robin Scholz/The News Gazette
NFL tight end Ken Dilger's autographed Indianapolis Colts jersey is in Savoy resident Kyle Emkes' autograph collection at his home in Savoy on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018.
-
Kyle Emkes: Autograph hunter
Photographer: Robin Scholz/The News Gazette
UFC fighter Ronda Rousey's autograph on an issue of Sports Illustrated is in Savoy resident Kyle Emkes' autograph collection at his home in Savoy on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018.
-
Kyle Emkes: Autograph hunter
Photographer: Robin Scholz/The News Gazette
An autographed photo of the control room at NASA following the oxygen tank explosion on Apollo 13 is in Savoy resident Kyle Emkes' autograph collection at his home in Savoy on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018.
-
Kyle Emkes: Autograph hunter
Photographer: Robin Scholz/The News Gazette
NFL running back Montee Ball's autograph on a football is in Savoy resident Kyle Emkes' autograph collection at his home in Savoy on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.