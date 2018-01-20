"Dream, Believe, Do" Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Celebration, Saturday, January 20, 2018 at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts.
-
MLK Community Celebration
Photographer: Holly Hart
Dr. C. Kemal Nance, University of Illinois Department of Dance teaches the guests at Krannert a traditional African Dance. "Dream, Believe, Do" Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Celebration, Saturday, January 20, 2018 at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts.
-
MLK Community Celebration
Photographer: Holly Hart
Angela Ruiz from Robeson Elementary School receives her certificate as Honorable Mention for the MLK Creative Expressions Contest from Dr. Victor Perez. "Dream, Believe, Do" Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Celebration, Saturday, January 20, 2018 at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts.
-
MLK Community Celebration
Photographer: Holly Hart
A traditional African Dance performed by University of Illinois and Urbana High School students. "Dream, Believe, Do" Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Celebration, Saturday, January 20, 2018 at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts.
-
MLK Community Celebration
Photographer: Holly Hart
Elli Bryant from Barkstall Elementary School receives her certificate for the MLK Creative Expressions Contest from Dr. Victor Perez, in the 4th/5th Grades division. "Dream, Believe, Do" Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Celebration, Saturday, January 20, 2018 at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts.
-
MLK Community Celebration
Photographer: Holly Hart
Jonathan Kendrick from Robeson Elementary School receives his certificate for the MLK Creative Expressions Contest from Dr. Victor Perez. "Dream, Believe, Do" Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Celebration, Saturday, January 20, 2018 at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts.
-
MLK Community Celebration
Photographer: Holly Hart
Some young people learn a traditional African Dance. "Dream, Believe, Do" Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Celebration, Saturday, January 20, 2018 at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts.
-
MLK Community Celebration
Photographer: Holly Hart
Dr. C. Kemel Nance, University of Illinois Department of Dance demonstrates a traditional African Dance. "Dream, Believe, Do" Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Celebration, Saturday, January 20, 2018 at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts.
-
MLK Community Celebration
Photographer: Holly Hart
Centennial High School's Aaron Phillis receives his certificate for the MLK Creative Expressions Contest from Dr. Victor Perez, Phillis had the winning High School entry. "Dream, Believe, Do" Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Celebration, Saturday, January 20, 2018 at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts.
-
MLK Community Celebration
Photographer: Holly Hart
Aidan Thomson from Robeson Elementary School receives his certificate for the MLK Creative Expressions Contest from Dr. Victor Perez. "Dream, Believe, Do" Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Celebration, Saturday, January 20, 2018 at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts.
-
MLK Community Celebration
Photographer: Holly Hart
Dawn Blackman, Sr. tells a story about Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. at Krannert Center on Saturday morning. "Dream, Believe, Do" Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Celebration, Saturday, January 20, 2018 at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts.
-
MLK Community Celebration
Photographer: Holly Hart
Students from the International Prep Academy listen as Dawn Blackman, Sr. tells a story about Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. "Dream, Believe, Do" Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Celebration, Saturday, January 20, 2018 at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.