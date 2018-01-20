The Harlem Globetrotters entertained fans during an exhibition game against the Washington Generals at the State Farm Center Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, in Champaign.
On The Town: Harlem Globetrotters 2018
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Bull Bullard, of the Harlem Globetrotters, stands on top of the rim during the Harlem Globetrotters event at the State Farm Center Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, in Champaign.
Madyx Faulkner, 6, of Dewey, listens to ball-handling instructions during the Harlem Globetrotters Magic Pass pre-game event at the State Farm Center Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Globie, the Harlem Globetrotters mascot, tries to cheat during a round of musical chairs against Logan Bradfield, 10, of Decatur, during the Harlem Globetrotters event at the State Farm Center Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Cager, of the Washington Generals, taunts the crowd during the Harlem Globetrotters event at the State Farm Center Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Alex "Moose" Weekes, of the Harlem Globetrotters, handles the ball during the Harlem Globetrotters event at the State Farm Center Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Scout Troop 402, from Urbana's Canaan Academy, presents the colors during the Harlem Globetrotters event at the State Farm Center Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Former Illinois basketball player Joseph Bertrand, now with the Washington Generals, moves past the Harlem Globetrotters' Doug "Hawk" Anderson during the Harlem Globetrotters event at the State Farm Center Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, in Champaign.
Former Illinois basketball player Joseph Bertrand, now with the Washington Generals reaches for a rebound during the Harlem Globetrotters event at the State Farm Center Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, in Champaign.
Former Illinois basketball player Joseph Bertrand, now with the Washington Generals, plays against the Harlem Globetrotters during the Harlem Globetrotters event at the State Farm Center Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Former Illinois basketball player Joseph Bertrand, now with the Washington Generals, plays against the Harlem Globetrotters during the Harlem Globetrotters event at the State Farm Center Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Brian "Hoops" Green, of the Harlem Globetrotters, keeps the ball away from a pair of Washington Generals players during the Harlem Globetrotters event at the State Farm Center Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Former Illinois basketball player Joseph Bertrand, now with the Washington Generals, shoots against the Harlem Globetrotters' Doug "Hawk" Anderson during the Harlem Globetrotters event at the State Farm Center Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, in Champaign.
Ant Atkinson, with the Harlem Globetrotters, takes a selfie on the court with a fan's cell phone during the Harlem Globetrotters event at the State Farm Center Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, in Champaign.
Chris "Animal" Hyche, of the Harlem Globetrotters, shoots against the Washington Generals during the Harlem Globetrotters event at the State Farm Center Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Anthony "Ant" Atkinson, of the Harlem Globetrotters, takes a break during the game to sit on the lap of Jamie Vermillion, of Savoy, during the Harlem Globetrotters event at the State Farm Center Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Travis Vermillion, of Savoy, dances with his wife, Jamie, after being pulled out onto the court during the Harlem Globetrotters event at the State Farm Center Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Sam "Dash" Diaz, of the Harlem Globetrotters, tries to protect the ball against the defense of a group of kids during the Harlem Globetrotters event at the State Farm Center Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Addison Roos, 8, of De Land, yells for a t-shirt during the Harlem Globetrotters event at the State Farm Center Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Globe uses a cannon to fire t-shirts into the crowd during the Harlem Globetrotters event at the State Farm Center Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Alex "Moose" Weekes, of the Harlem Globetrotters, hangs from the rim after dunking against the Washington Generals during the Harlem Globetrotters event at the State Farm Center Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Members of the Gallo Dance Studio, of St. Joseph, perform at halftime during the Harlem Globetrotters event at the State Farm Center Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Chad Watson, of the Flying Globies, flies toward the rim during the Harlem Globetrotters event at the State Farm Center Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Gus Guerra, of the Flying Globies, dunks during the Harlem Globetrotters event at the State Farm Center Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Dan Thomas, of the Flying Globies, dunks during the Harlem Globetrotters event at the State Farm Center Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Members of the Harlem Globetrotters take a dance break in the middle of the game during the Harlem Globetrotters event at the State Farm Center Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Harlem Globetrotters' Hoops Green does pushups on the court with the Washington Generals' Brian Majors during a "slow-motion instant replay" at the Harlem Globetrotters event at the State Farm Center Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, in Champaign.
Anthony "Ant" Atkinson, of the Harlem Globetrotters, tries to convince the referee that 9-year-old Brayden Mowry, of Fisher, is his kid during the Harlem Globetrotters event at the State Farm Center Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Brayden Mowry, 9, of Fisher, dabs after making a basket on the court during the Harlem Globetrotters event at the State Farm Center Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Alex "Moose" Weekes, of the Harlem Globetrotters, dunks during the Harlem Globetrotters event at the State Farm Center Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Sam "Dash" Diaz, of the Harlem Globetrotters, walks out onto the court during the Harlem Globetrotters Magic Pass pre-game event at the State Farm Center Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Porter "Primetime" Maberry, of the Harlem Globetrotters, helps 9-year-old Eric Pippin, of Champaign, spin a basketball during the Harlem Globetrotters Magic Pass pre-game event at the State Farm Center Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Ed Barney, of Westville, poses with his kids, Kinley, 5, and Easton, 10, as his wife, Jeni, takes a photo during the Harlem Globetrotters Magic Pass pre-game event at the State Farm Center Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Cager, of the Washington generals, signs autographs during the Harlem Globetrotters Magic Pass pre-game event at the State Farm Center Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Dan Thomas, of the Flying Globies, helps 4-year-old Tristyn Rein, of St. Joseph, reach the rim during the Harlem Globetrotters Magic Pass pre-game event at the State Farm Center Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Madden Penn, 7, of Champaign, helps the Harlem Globetrotters DJ, Nino Brown, play music during the Harlem Globetrotters Magic Pass pre-game event at the State Farm Center Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Briana "Hoops" Green helps 7-year-old Joe Aherin, of Springfield, Mo., spin a basketball during the Harlem Globetrotters Magic Pass pre-game event at the State Farm Center Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Anthony "Ant" Atkinson, of the Harlem Globetrotters, sings while in the arms of referee Tony Pigatt during the Harlem Globetrotters event at the State Farm Center Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Carlos "Dizzy" English, of the Harlem Globetrotters, leads kids in a dance break during the Harlem Globetrotters event at the State Farm Center Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Alex "Moose" Weeks, of the Harlem Globetrotters, wears a fan's hat on top of his hair during the Harlem Globetrotters event at the State Farm Center Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Chris "Animal" Hyche, of the Harlem Globetrotters, signs autographs after the Harlem Globetrotters event at the State Farm Center Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
William "Bull" Bullard, of the Harlem Globetrotters, signs an autograph for Lizz Morris, 17, of Champaign, after the Harlem Globetrotters event at the State Farm Center Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
William "Bull" Bullard, of the Harlem Globetrotters, takes a photo with Lizz Morris, 17, of Champaign, after the Harlem Globetrotters event at the State Farm Center Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Alex "Moose' Weekes, of the Harlem Globetrotters, signs autographs for fans after the Harlem Globetrotters event at the State Farm Center Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
