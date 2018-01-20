Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

On The Town: Harlem Globetrotters 2018
Sat, 01/20/2018 - 4:34am | Stephen Haas

The Harlem Globetrotters entertained fans during an exhibition game against the Washington Generals at the State Farm Center Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, in Champaign.

