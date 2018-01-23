Crash spills cash over Interstate 74

Illinois State Police respond to an accident about noon Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018, on eastbound Interstate 74 at milepost 176, about 2 miles east of Mahomet, where a driver carrying cash for a company that operates video-gambling terminals lost control of his vehicle and crashed into another, scattered the money across the highway. A third driver who swerved to avoid the crash was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Illinois State Police investigate a crash that covered the roadway with debris including cash and cashout vouchers on eastbound Interstate 74 at milepost 176 Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018, between Mahomet and Champaign.
Cashout vouchers are seen on the roadway after a crash on eastbound Interstate 74 at milepost 176 Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018, between Mahomet and Champaign.
Cash and cashout vouchers cover the roadway after a crash on eastbound Interstate 74 at milepost 176 Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018, between Mahomet and Champaign.
Traffic extends back to the Prairieview Road exit as Illinois State Police investigate a crash that covered the roadway with debris including cash and cashout vouchers on eastbound Interstate 74 at milepost 176 Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018, between Mahomet and Champaign.
Traffic extends back to the Prairieview Road exit as Illinois State Police investigate a crash that covered the roadway with debris including cash and cashout vouchers on eastbound Interstate 74 at milepost 176 Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018, between Mahomet and Champaign.
Cash covers the roadway after a crash on eastbound Interstate 74 at milepost 176 Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018, between Mahomet and Champaign.
One of the vehicles involved in a crash rests against the impact attenuator sand barrels in the median on eastbound Interstate 74 at milepost 176 Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018, between Mahomet and Champaign.
