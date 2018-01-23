Crash spills cash over Interstate 74

Illinois State Police respond to an accident about noon Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018, on eastbound Interstate 74 at milepost 176, about 2 miles east of Mahomet, where a driver carrying cash for a company that operates video-gambling terminals lost control of his vehicle and crashed into another, scattered the money across the highway. A third driver who swerved to avoid the crash was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.