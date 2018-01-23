The Twin City Invitational at Unit 4 pool at Centennial High School in Champaign on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018.
-
HS Boy's Swim: Twin City Invite
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Robin Scholz/The News Gazette
Alex Shilts, Centennial in the 100 Yard Butterfly at the Twin city Invitational at Unit 4 pool at Centennial High School in Champaign on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018.
-
HS Boy's Swim: Twin City Invite
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Robin Scholz/The News Gazette
A Urbana coach encourages her swimmer at the Twin city Invitational at Unit 4 pool at Centennial High School in Champaign on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018.
-
HS Boy's Swim: Twin City Invite
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Robin Scholz/The News Gazette
Ethan Chow, Urbana, in the 200 Yard IM at the Twin city Invitational at Unit 4 pool at Centennial High School in Champaign on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018.
-
HS Boy's Swim: Twin City Invite
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Robin Scholz/The News Gazette
Ethan chow, Urbana, finds a quiet place to listen music before the 100 Yard Breaststroke at the Twin city Invitational at Unit 4 pool at Centennial High School in Champaign on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018.
-
HS Boy's Swim: Twin City Invite
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Robin Scholz/The News Gazette
Ethan Chow,Urbana, left, and Luke Starks, Centennial, start the 200 Yard IM at the Twin city Invitational at Unit 4 pool at Centennial High School in Champaign on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018.
-
HS Boy's Swim: Twin City Invite
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Robin Scholz/The News Gazette
Lone diver Max Dillow of Central at the Twin city Invitational at Unit 4 pool at Centennial High School in Champaign on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018.
-
HS Boy's Swim: Twin City Invite
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Robin Scholz/The News Gazette
Teammates cheer on lone diver Max Dillow of Central at the Twin city Invitational at Unit 4 pool at Centennial High School in Champaign on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018.
-
HS Boy's Swim: Twin City Invite
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Robin Scholz/The News Gazette
Nate Hedrick, Urbana in the 200 Yard Freestyle at the Twin city Invitational at Unit 4 pool at Centennial High School in Champaign on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018.
-
HS Boy's Swim: Twin City Invite
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Robin Scholz/The News Gazette
Winner Alex Shilts, Centennial, center, Cole Grimes , Centennial, left, and Nik Johnson, Central, look at the results of the 50 yard freestyle at the Twin city Invitational at Unit 4 pool at Centennial High School in Champaign on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018.
-
HS Boy's Swim: Twin City Invite
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Robin Scholz/The News Gazette
Alex Shilts, Centennial, left, and Davin Yoo, Central, before the 100 Yard Butterfly at the Twin city Invitational at Unit 4 pool at Centennial High School in Champaign on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018.
-
HS Boy's Swim: Twin City Invite
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Robin Scholz/The News Gazette
Luke Starks, Centennial, in the 200 Yard IM at the Twin city Invitational at Unit 4 pool at Centennial High School in Champaign on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018.
-
HS Boy's Swim: Twin City Invite
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Robin Scholz/The News Gazette
Luke Starks, Centennial, in the 200 Yard IM at the Twin city Invitational at Unit 4 pool at Centennial High School in Champaign on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018.
-
HS Boy's Swim: Twin City Invite
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Robin Scholz/The News Gazette
Luke Starks, Centennial, in the 500 Yard Freestyle at the Twin city Invitational at Unit 4 pool at Centennial High School in Champaign on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018.
-
HS Boy's Swim: Twin City Invite
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Robin Scholz/The News Gazette
Luke Starks, Centennial, left, and teammate Holden Siena at the end of the 500 Yard Freestyle at the Twin city Invitational at Unit 4 pool at Centennial High School in Champaign on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018.
-
HS Boy's Swim: Twin City Invite
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Robin Scholz/The News Gazette
Ryan Wierschem, Central, in the 200 Yard Medley Relay at the Twin city Invitational at Unit 4 pool at Centennial High School in Champaign on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018.
-
HS Boy's Swim: Twin City Invite
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Robin Scholz/The News Gazette
Ryan Wierschem, Central, in the 200 Yard Freestyle at the Twin city Invitational at Unit 4 pool at Centennial High School in Champaign on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018.
-
HS Boy's Swim: Twin City Invite
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Robin Scholz/The News Gazette
Ryan Wierschem, Central, checks his time after winning the 200 Yard Freestyle at the Twin city Invitational at Unit 4 pool at Centennial High School in Champaign on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018.
-
HS Boy's Swim: Twin City Invite
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Robin Scholz/The News Gazette
Ryan Wierschem, Central, in the 100 Yard Freestyle at the Twin city Invitational at Unit 4 pool at Centennial High School in Champaign on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018.
-
HS Boy's Swim: Twin City Invite
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Robin Scholz/The News Gazette
Ryan Wierschem, Central, rests after winning the 100 Yard Freestyle at the Twin city Invitational at Unit 4 pool at Centennial High School in Champaign on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.