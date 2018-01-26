Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

HS Boys' Basketball: Centennial vs Peoria Notre Dame
HS Boys' Basketball: Centennial vs Peoria Notre Dame

Fri, 01/26/2018 - 10:20pm | Holly Hart

Centennial Boy's Basketball vs Peoria Notre Dame, Friday, January 26, 2018 at Centennial High School. Centennial won 59-38. 

