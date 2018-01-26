Centennial Boy's Basketball vs Peoria Notre Dame, Friday, January 26, 2018 at Centennial High School. Centennial won 59-38.
HS Boys' Basketball: Centennial vs Peoria Notre Dame
Photographer: Holly Hart
Members of the Inaugural Class of the Centennial Hall of Fame.
2018 Centennial Hall of Fame Inductee Gia Lewis-Smallwood waves to the crowd as she is introduced before the start of the boy's varsity game.
Roger McClendon takes to Centennial's gym floor as part of the Inaugural Class of the Centennial Hall of Fame.
Roger McClendon and his wife Suzanne enjoy the open house for the 2018 Centennial Hall of Fame. Roger is part of the inaugural class.
Megan Bushue Herring a Centennial Soccer stand out is interviewed as part of the Inaugural Class of the Centennial Hall of Fame.
Centennial Hall of Fame inductee Gia Lewis-Smallwood enjoys an open house before the varsity game.
Centennial Hall of Fame inductee Megan Bushue Herrig poses for a picture with her husband Seth and her sons Lawson and Maddon.
Centennial's Tommy Makabu (#24) stays ahead of the Peoria Notre Dame defenders.
Centennial's Bryson Cowper (#10) goes to the hoop on a fast break in the third quarter.
Centennial's Demonte Billings (#12) is double teamed by Peoria Notre Dame.
Centennial's Tommy Makabu (#24) goes in for a lay up as Peoria Notre Dame's Noah Reynolds (#4) attempts the block.
Centennial's Tommy Makabu (#24) heads down court pressured by Peoria Notre Dame's Matt Pudik (#10) and Noah Reynolds (#4) in the third quarter.
Centennial's Dayton Coleman (#25) pushes through Peoria Notre Dame's Will Pudik.
Centennial's Dayton Coleman (#25) passes the ball away from Peoria Notre Dame's Declan Dillon in the third quarter.
Centennial's Bryson Cowper passes the ball away from a Peoria Notre Dame defender.
Centennial Head Coach Tim Lavin.
Centennial's Bryson Cowper looks to pass the ball in the second quarter.
