Rantoul Boy's Basketball vs Moline, Saturday, January 27, 2018 at Rantoul High School.
HS Boys' Basketball: Rantoul vs Moline
Photographer: Holly Hart
Rantoul's Juwan Gray (#32) goes to the hoop vs Moline. Rantoul Boy's Basketball vs Moline, Saturday, January 27, 2018 at Rantoul High School.
Rantoul's Hayden Cargo (#30) puts up a shot against Moline in the third quarter. Rantoul Boy's Basketball vs Moline, Saturday, January 27, 2018 at Rantoul High School.
Rantoul's Jametriel Hudson puts up a shot in the third period. Rantoul Boy's Basketball vs Moline, Saturday, January 27, 2018 at Rantoul High School.
Rantoul's Jaedyn Alexander (#23) drives down court in the first half. Rantoul Boy's Basketball vs Moline, Saturday, January 27, 2018 at Rantoul High School.
Rantoul's Jaedyn Alexander (right) battles for ball control in the first half vs Moline.Rantoul Boy's Basketball vs Moline, Saturday, January 27, 2018 at Rantoul High School.
Rantoul's Jametriel Hudson (#25), Kamryn Rome (#22) and Walter Stanford (#24) go up for a rebound in the third quarter vs Moline. Rantoul Boy's Basketball vs Moline, Saturday, January 27, 2018 at Rantoul High School.
Rantoul's Juwan Gray (#32) goes high to the hoop vs Moline. Rantoul Boy's Basketball vs Moline, Saturday, January 27, 2018 at Rantoul High School.
Rantoul's Hayden Cargo (right) battle for the ball in the second quarter. Rantoul Boy's Basketball vs Moline, Saturday, January 27, 2018 at Rantoul High School.
Rantoul Head Coach Brett Frerichs takes a time out in the first half. Rantoul Boy's Basketball vs Moline, Saturday, January 27, 2018 at Rantoul High School.
Rantoul Boy's Basketball vs Moline, Saturday, January 27, 2018 at Rantoul High School.
Rantoul Head Coach Brett Frerichs talks with an official over a foul call in the first half. Rantoul Boy's Basketball vs Moline, Saturday, January 27, 2018 at Rantoul High School.
Moline Head Coach Sean Taylor. Rantoul Boy's Basketball vs Moline, Saturday, January 27, 2018 at Rantoul High School.
Rantoul's Garet Kinnett (#31) powers to the basket in the second quarter. Rantoul Boy's Basketball vs Moline, Saturday, January 27, 2018 at Rantoul High School.
Moline Head Coach Sean Taylor returns home to Rantoul. Rantoul Boy's Basketball vs Moline, Saturday, January 27, 2018 at Rantoul High School.
Rantoul's Kamryn Rome (#22) avoid the Moline defenders in the second quarter. Rantoul Boy's Basketball vs Moline, Saturday, January 27, 2018 at Rantoul High School.
