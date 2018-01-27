Lego Robots

University of Illinois Engineering hosts FIRST LEGO League State Competition, Saturday, January 27, 2018, at the Activities and Recreation Center. The "Tesla" Championship Tournament brings together 50 teams of youth in grades 4-8 to test their skills in building an autonomous robot to perform tasks using LEGO Windstorm technology.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
The Robo-Lions prepare their Lego robot for completion. University of Illinois Engineering hosts FIRST LEGO League State Competition, Saturday, January 27, 2018, at the Activities and Recreation Center. The "Tesla" Championship Tournament brings together 50 teams of youth in grades 4-8 to test their skills in building an autonomous robot to perform tasks using LEGO Windstorm technology.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
10 year old, Bjorn Peterson of Team Sparklers anxiously watches as his teams robot maneuvers a task during the Table Competition. Saturday afternoon. University of Illinois Engineering hosts FIRST LEGO League State Competition, Saturday, January 27, 2018, at the Activities and Recreation Center. The "Tesla" Championship Tournament brings together 50 teams of youth in grades 4-8 to test their skills in building an autonomous robot to perform tasks using LEGO Windstorm technology.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Nathaniel Clayton, 12 years old (left) and Bjorn Peterson, 10 years old of Team Sparklers prepare their robot for completion in the LEGO League State Competition. University of Illinois Engineering hosts FIRST LEGO League State Competition, Saturday, January 27, 2018, at the Activities and Recreation Center. The "Tesla" Championship Tournament brings together 50 teams of youth in grades 4-8 to test their skills in building an autonomous robot to perform tasks using LEGO Windstorm technology.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Scrambled Gears Edna Conness (right), 10 years old and Garrett Harbison, also 10 years old, place their Lego Robot on the competition table. University of Illinois Engineering hosts FIRST LEGO League State Competition, Saturday, January 27, 2018, at the Activities and Recreation Center. The "Tesla" Championship Tournament brings together 50 teams of youth in grades 4-8 to test their skills in building an autonomous robot to perform tasks using LEGO Windstorm technology.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Teams wait for their turn at the Table Performance Competition.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Garrett Harbison, 10 years old, of Team Scrambled Gears watches over their Lego Robot in the Table Performance Competition.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
10 year old, Bjorn Peterson of Team Sparklers watches as his teams robot competes Saturday afternoon.
