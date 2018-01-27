Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Sunday, January 28, 2018 83 Today's Paper

Lego Robots
| Subscribe

Lego Robots

Sat, 01/27/2018 - 4:52pm | Holly Hart

University of Illinois Engineering hosts FIRST LEGO League State Competition, Saturday, January 27, 2018, at the Activities and Recreation Center. The "Tesla" Championship Tournament brings together 50 teams of youth in grades 4-8 to test their skills in building an autonomous robot to perform tasks using LEGO Windstorm technology.

Sections (2):News, Local

Comments

Comments for this post are inactive.