Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Monday, January 29, 2018 83 Today's Paper

UI Women's Basketball vs Wisconsin
| Subscribe

UI Women's Basketball vs Wisconsin

Sun, 01/28/2018 - 8:12pm | Holly Hart

University of Illinois Women's Basketball vs Wisconsin, Sunday, January 28, 2018, at State Farm Center. Illinois lost 70-61. 

Comments

Comments for this post are inactive.