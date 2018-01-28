UI Wrestling vs Maryland

University of Illinois Wrestling vs Maryland, Sunday, January 28, 2018 at Huff Hall. Illinois won the meet 25-18.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Eric Barone (left) scores on Maryland's Alfred Bannister under the watchful eye of Head Coach Jim Heffernan in the 149 lb. match. Baron lost in Sudden Death Overtime. University of Illinois Wrestling vs Maryland, Sunday, January 28, 2018 at Huff Hall.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Kyle Langenderfer reacts after pinning Maryland's Kyle Cochran in the 157 lb. match. University of Illinois Wrestling vs Maryland, Sunday, January 28, 2018 at Huff Hall.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Dylan Duncan wraps up Maryland's Jhared Simmons (left) in the 133 lb. match. University of Illinois Wrestling vs Maryland, Sunday, January 28, 2018 at Huff Hall.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Eric Barone (left) and Maryland's Alfred Banister battle it out in the 149 lb. match. Baron lost in Sudden Death Overtime. University of Illinois Wrestling vs Maryland, Sunday, January 28, 2018 at Huff Hall.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Isaiah Martinez. University of Illinois Wrestling vs Maryland, Sunday, January 28, 2018 at Huff Hall.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's David Riojas competes with Maryland's Josh Ugalde in the 174 lb. match. University of Illinois Wrestling vs Maryland, Sunday, January 28, 2018 at Huff Hall.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Travis Piotrowski leaps with excitement as Illinois takes on Maryland. University of Illinois Wrestling vs Maryland, Sunday, January 28, 2018 at Huff Hall.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Emery Parker (right) and Maryland's Niko Cappello mix it up in the 184 lb. match. University of Illinois Wrestling vs Maryland, Sunday, January 28, 2018 at Huff Hall.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Deuce Rachal (left) and Maryland's Youssif Hemida compete in the heavyweight match. University of Illinois Wrestling vs Maryland, Sunday, January 28, 2018 at Huff Hall.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois Head Coach Jim Heffernan. University of Illinois Wrestling vs Maryland, Sunday, January 28, 2018 at Huff Hall.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Isaiah Martinez (left) controls Maryland's Brendan Burnham in the 165 lb. match. Martinez won the match by technical fall. University of Illinois Wrestling vs Maryland, Sunday, January 28, 2018 at Huff Hall.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Isaiah Martinez (bottom) takes down Maryland's Brendan Burnham in the 165 lb. match. Martinez won the match. University of Illinois Wrestling vs Maryland, Sunday, January 28, 2018 at Huff Hall.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Travis Piotrowski (top) controls Maryland's Brandon Cray in the 125 lb. match. Piotrowski won the match. University of Illinois Wrestling vs Maryland, Sunday, January 28, 2018 at Huff Hall.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Dylan Duncan wraps up Maryland's Jhared Simmons (left) in the 133 lb. match. University of Illinois Wrestling vs Maryland, Sunday, January 28, 2018 at Huff Hall.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
The Illini bench cheers on David Riojas in the 174 lb. match. University of Illinois Wrestling vs Maryland, Sunday, January 28, 2018 at Huff Hall.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Andre Lee (left) locks up Mansur Abdul-Malik in the 197 lb. match. University of Illinois Wrestling vs Maryland, Sunday, January 28, 2018 at Huff Hall.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois Head Coach Jim Heffernan encourages Travis Piotrowski during a blood time out inn the 125 lb. match up. University of Illinois Wrestling vs Maryland, Sunday, January 28, 2018 at Huff Hall.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Dylan Thurston competes in the 141 lb. match against Maryland's Ryan Diehl. University of Illinois Wrestling vs Maryland, Sunday, January 28, 2018 at Huff Hall.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.