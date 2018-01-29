Jock Jams 2018

Jock Jams at Foellinger Auditorium on UI campus in Urbana on Monday, Jan. 29, 2018. The variety show put on by University of Illinois athletic teams benefits St. Jude's Research Hospital, Camp Kesem and Uplifting Athletes.
Robin Scholz/The News Gazette
L-R-Grace Gough, Tessa Phillips and Kylie Noonan, all gymnasts, dance at Jock Jams at Foellinger Auditorium on UI campus in Urbana on Monday, Jan. 29, 2018.
Robin Scholz/The News Gazette
UI Football coach Luke Butkus, left, James Walker, St. Jude's Representative and Deron Williams, former Illinois basketball standout, where judges at Jock Jams at Foellinger Auditorium on UI campus in Urbana on Monday, Jan. 29, 2018.
Robin Scholz/The News Gazette
UI wrestlers sing "The Lion Sleeps Tonight" acapella at Jock Jams at Foellinger Auditorium on UI campus in Urbana on Monday, Jan. 29, 2018.
Robin Scholz/The News Gazette
UI softball performs a Grandma Dance at Jock Jams at Foellinger Auditorium on UI campus in Urbana on Monday, Jan. 29, 2018.
Robin Scholz/The News Gazette
UI basketball's Da'Monte Williams, left, and Mark Smith at Jock Jams at Foellinger Auditorium on UI campus in Urbana on Monday, Jan. 29, 2018.
Robin Scholz/The News Gazette
Chris Tamas, Illinois volleyball head coach, plays the air guitar to Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody as he performs with his team at Jock Jams at Foellinger Auditorium on UI campus in Urbana on Monday, Jan. 29, 2018.
Robin Scholz/The News Gazette
Tessa Phillips, gymnastics, at Jock Jams at Foellinger Auditorium on UI campus in Urbana on Monday, Jan. 29, 2018.
Robin Scholz/The News Gazette
Members of the U of I Swim and Dive team at Jock Jams at Foellinger Auditorium on UI campus in Urbana on Monday, Jan. 29, 2018.
Robin Scholz/The News Gazette
Robin Scholz/The News Gazette
Members of the U of I Swim and Dive team at Jock Jams at Foellinger Auditorium on UI campus in Urbana on Monday, Jan. 29, 2018.
Robin Scholz/The News Gazette
"Coach Sue" with the U of I Swim and Dive team at Jock Jams at Foellinger Auditorium on UI campus in Urbana on Monday, Jan. 29, 2018.
Robin Scholz/The News Gazette
UI basketball's Trent Frazier at Jock Jams at Foellinger Auditorium on UI campus in Urbana on Monday, Jan. 29, 2018.
