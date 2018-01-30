UI Men's Basketball vs. Rutgers 2018

Illinois vs.Rutgers in a NCAA college basketball game in Champaign, Ill. on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018. Illinois won 91-60.
Illinois guard Mark Alstork (24) celebrates after scoring against Rutgers during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Champaign, Ill., Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018. (AP Photo/Stephen Haas)
Former Illinois and NBA player Deron Williams speaks with the media before the start of an NCAA college basketball game against Rutgers at the State Farm Center Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Former Illinois and NBA player Deron Williams speaks with the media before the start of an NCAA college basketball game against Rutgers at the State Farm Center Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Rutgers guard Geo Baker (0) looks for room to pass under pressure from Illinois forward Greg Eboigbodin, front, and guard Mark Alstork during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Champaign, Ill., Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018. (AP Photo/Stephen Haas)
Illinois coach Brad Underwood reacts from the bench during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Rutgers in Champaign, Ill., Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018. (AP Photo/Stephen Haas)
Illinois guard Samson Oladimeji (35) and forward Cameron Liss (45) defend against a shot from Rutgers forward Matt Bullock (13) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Champaign, Ill., Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018. Illinois 91-60. (AP Photo/Stephen Haas)
Illinois guard Trent Frazier (1) drives to the basket against Rutgers guard Souf Mensah (44) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Champaign, Ill., Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018. Illinois won 91-60. (AP Photo/Stephen Haas)
Illinois guard Te'Jon Lucas (3) shoots against Rutgers forward Mamadou Doucoure, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Champaign, Ill., Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018. Illinois won 91-60. (AP Photo/Stephen Haas)
Illinois forward Leron Black (12) shoots against Rutgers center Shaquille Doorson (2) and forward Matt Bullock (13) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Champaign, Ill., Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018. Illinois won 91-60. (AP Photo/Stephen Haas)
Illinois guard Aaron Jordan (23) defends against a shot from Rutgers guard Geo Baker (0) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Champaign, Ill., Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018. Illinois won 91-60. (AP Photo/Stephen Haas)
Illinois forward Kipper Nichols (2) looks to pass the ball as Rutgers forward Deshawn Freeman (33) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Champaign, Ill., Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018. (AP Photo/Stephen Haas)
Illinois forward Leron Black (12) protects the ball from the reach of Rutgers guard Corey Sanders, left, and forward Deshawn Freeman (33) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Champaign, Ill., Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018. (AP Photo/Stephen Haas)
Rutgers forward Eugene Omoruyi (11) brings the ball up as Illinois guard Mark Alstork (24) follows during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Champaign, Ill., Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018. (AP Photo/Stephen Haas)
Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell calls out from the bench during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Illinois in Champaign, Ill., Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018. (AP Photo/Stephen Haas)
Former Illinois player Deron Williams holds up a bobblehead figure of himself during a timeout in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game between Illinois and Rutgers in Champaign, Ill., Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018. (AP Photo/Stephen Haas)
Rutgers guard Geo Baker (0) shoots over Illinois guard Te'Jon Lucas (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Champaign, Ill., Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018. (AP Photo/Stephen Haas)
Illinois guard Te'Jon Lucas (3) and Rutgers guard Souf Mensah (44) watch the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Champaign, Ill., Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018. (AP Photo/Stephen Haas)
Trainers help Rutgers forward Eugene Omoruyi (11) off the court during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Illinois in Champaign, Ill., Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018. (AP Photo/Stephen Haas)
Illinois guard Trent Frazier celebrates a 3-point shot against Rutgers during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Champaign, Ill., Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018. (AP Photo/Stephen Haas)
