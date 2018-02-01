HS Girls Basketball: Oakwood vs. Schlarman

Schlarman Academy vs. Oakwood in a prep basketball game at Schlarman in Danville on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018.
Schlarman's Janiah Newell (11) and Oakwood's Katelyn Young (35) watch a ball they had been fighting over in a prep basketball game at Schlarman in Danville on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018.
Schlarman's fans in a prep basketball game at Schlarman in Danville on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018.
Schlarman's fans in a prep basketball game at Schlarman in Danville on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018.
Oakwood's Rylee Dowers (10) and Schlarman's Janiah Newell (11) go for a loose ball in a prep basketball game at Schlarman in Danville on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018.
Oakwood's head coach in a prep basketball game at Schlarman in Danville on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018.
Schlarman's Anaya Peoples (5) and Schlarman's Janiah Newell (11) recover a loose ball from Oakwood's Kylie Neuman (11) in a prep basketball game at Schlarman in Danville on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018.
Oakwood's Rylee Dowers (10) guards Schlarman's Anaya Peoples (5) in a prep basketball game at Schlarman in Danville on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018.
Schlarman's Anaya Peoples (5) and Janiah Newell (11) and Oakwood's Katelyn Young (35) in a battle for a rebound in a prep basketball game at Schlarman in Danville on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018.
Schlarman's Tannah Ceader (10) shoots a three over Oakwood's Kelsey Blackford (12) in a prep basketball game at Schlarman in Danville on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018.
Oakwood's Rylee Dowers (10) and Oakwood's Paiton Frerichs (25)and Schlarman's Sydney Gouard (3) battles for a rebound in a prep basketball game at Schlarman in Danville on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018.
Schlarman's Tannah Ceader (10) signals to a teammate as she brings the ball up court in a prep basketball game at Schlarman in Danville on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018.
Schlarman's Janiah Newell (11) guards Oakwood's Brenna Durst (30) in a prep basketball game at Schlarman in Danville on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018.
Schlarman's Sydney Gouard (3) is introduced before a prep basketball game at Schlarman in Danville on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018.
Schlarman's Anaya Peoples (5) catches a pass over Oakwood's Kylie Neuman (11) in a prep basketball game at Schlarman in Danville on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018.
Schlarman's Anaya Peoples (5) is introduced before a prep basketball game at Schlarman in Danville on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018.
Schlarman before a prep basketball game at Schlarman in Danville on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018.
Schlarman's Capria Brown (4) shoots over Oakwood's Brenna Durst (30) in a prep basketball game at Schlarman in Danville on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018.
Schlarman's Capria Brown (4) shoots over Oakwood's Brenna Durst (30) in a prep basketball game at Schlarman in Danville on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018.
Oakwood's Brenna Durst (30) gets caught between Schlarman players, including Schlarman's Destiny Dye (32) in a prep basketball game at Schlarman in Danville on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018.
Oakwood's Katelyn Young (35) tries to pass over Schlarman's Janiah Newell (11) and Schlarman's Sydney Gouard (3) in a prep basketball game at Schlarman in Danville on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018.
Schlarman's Anaya Peoples (5) goes to shoot while being guarded by Oakwood's Paiton Frerichs (25) in a prep basketball game at Schlarman in Danville on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018.
Oakwood's Shaelyn Turner (4) and Schlarman's Janiah Newell (11) in a prep basketball game at Schlarman in Danville on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018.
Oakwood's Katelyn Young (35) and Schlarman's Anaya Peoples (5) in a prep basketball game at Schlarman in Danville on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018.
iOakwood's Katelyn Young (35) in a prep basketball game at Schlarman in Danville on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018.
Schlarman's head coach, Keith Peoples, in a prep basketball game at Schlarman in Danville on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018.
