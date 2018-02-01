Images from a rehearsal of "Assassins" Music and Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, book by John Weidman, J.W. Morrissette, director, Justin M. Brauer, music director, Philip Johnston, choreographer
Illinois Theatre: Assassins
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann/Illinois Theatre
Lee Harvey Oswald played by Mark Tyler Miller is surrounded by the other assassins during a rehearsal of Assassins in the Studio Theatre at Krannert Center in Urbana on Tuesday, January 30, 2018.
Illinois Theatre: Assassins
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann/Illinois Theatre
John Wilkes Booth played by Jordan Coughtry during a rehearsal of Assassins in the Studio Theatre at Krannert Center in Urbana on Tuesday, January 30, 2018.
Illinois Theatre: Assassins
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann/Illinois Theatre
Balladeer played by Mark Tyler Miller and John Wilkes Booth played by Jordan Coughtry during a rehearsal of Assassins in the Studio Theatre at Krannert Center in Urbana on Tuesday, January 30, 2018.
Illinois Theatre: Assassins
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann/Illinois Theatre
Lee Harvey Oswald played by Mark Tyler Miller John Wilkes Booth played by Jordan Coughtry and John Hinckley played by Brad Wiedrich during a rehearsal of Assassins in the Studio Theatre at Krannert Center in Urbana on Tuesday, January 30, 2018.
Illinois Theatre: Assassins
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann/Illinois Theatre
Lee Harvey Oswald played by Mark Tyler Miller and John Wilkes Booth played by Jordan Coughtry during a rehearsal of Assassins in the Studio Theatre at Krannert Center in Urbana on Tuesday, January 30, 2018.
Illinois Theatre: Assassins
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann/Illinois Theatre
The assassins, Proprietor played by Vincent Williams and Balldeer/Lee Harvey Oswald played by Mark Tyler Miller during a rehearsal of Assassins in the Studio Theatre at Krannert Center in Urbana on Tuesday, January 30, 2018.
Illinois Theatre: Assassins
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann/Illinois Theatre
Proprietor played by Vincent Williams, Balldeer played by Mark Tyler Miller and Charles Guiteau played by Kevin Woodrow during a rehearsal of Assassins in the Studio Theatre at Krannert Center in Urbana on Tuesday, January 30, 2018.
Illinois Theatre: Assassins
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann/Illinois Theatre
Illinois Theatre: Assassins
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann/Illinois Theatre
From left: Sara Jane Moore played by Jacklyn Ovassapian, John Wilkes Booth played by Jordan Coughtry, Leon Czolgosz played by Ethan Miles Perry and Charles Guiteau played by Kevin Woodrow during a rehearsal of Assassins in the Studio Theatre at Krannert Center in Urbana on Tuesday, January 30, 2018.
Illinois Theatre: Assassins
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann/Illinois Theatre
Leon Czolgosz played by Ethan Miles Perry during a rehearsal of Assassins in the Studio Theatre at Krannert Center in Urbana on Tuesday, January 30, 2018.
Illinois Theatre: Assassins
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann/Illinois Theatre
Charles Guiteau played by Kevin Woodrow during a rehearsal of Assassins in the Studio Theatre at Krannert Center in Urbana on Tuesday, January 30, 2018.
