Our new series continues with more than 120 years of memories of the Champaign school district.
The Way We Were: Unit 4 schools
Photographer: Provided
Several years of commencement programs in Champaign schools.
Photographer: Provided
The official photo of the 1897 Champaign High School state champion football team, whose record was 4-0-1.
Photographer: Provided
The official photo of the 1923 Champaign High School state champion track team.
Photographer: Provided
Champaign High School's driver's ed staff poses with the school's driver's ed car in November 1937.
Photographer: Provided
Coach Harry Combes, left, and the 1945-46 Champaign High School state champion boys' basketball team.
Photographer: Urbana Courier
Champaign High School newspaper sports editor Joe Deprew, right, hands the 1951 Victory Blanket, representing the Champaign High football team's defeat of Urbana, to team captain Bob Clasey.
Photographer: Provided
Bonnie Blair, as a young toddler, sits on her mom's lap in the family's 'trophy room' — aka the basement. She would go on to Centennial High School and Olympic glory.
Photographer: Provided
Central High School boys' basketball Coach Lee Cabutti huddles with players in 1965.
Photographer: Ian Ingalls/The News-Gazette
An aerial view looking north of what was then the Champaign High School Annex on Oct. 25, 1965. The annex was later expanded and became Centennial High School.
Photographer: Provided
Sally Good Shores, leaping, was among the first class of cheerleaders at Centennial High School in 1967.
Photographer: Ian Ingalls/The News-Gazette
An aerial view looking northwest of Centennial High School on March 11, 1967.
Photographer: Provided
Members of Centennial High School's first graduating class are shown on the school's steps, which have since been enclosed.
Photographer: Provided
The Unit 4 jazz band in 1973.
Photographer: Provided
Central Cheerleaders rile up the crowd in 1979.
Photographer: Provided
First-graders clamor to answer a question in 1980 at South Side Elementary School. The school, built in 1924, was scheduled to be closed in 1978, but that was delayed until 1982. The building was briefly used by the Champaign Park District until it was reopened for classes in the fall of 1989.
Photographer: John Dixon/The News-Gazette
City officials watch over the closure of Lawhead School on Grove Street in 1986.
Photographer: The News-Gazette
The 1986 Champaign teachers strike — when 570 educators in the district walked off the job — was the state's largest at the time.
Photographer: Barry Sweet/AP
Centennial High School graduate Bonnie Blair holds up her two Olympic speedskating medals during a news conference Feb. 28, 1988, at the Winter Olympics in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Blair took the gold medal in the women's 500 meter race and the bronze in the 1000 meter race.
Photographer: The News-Gazette
Nina Samii Frye, then a third-grader, sings a medley about the flag at Bottenfield Elementary School in 1991. She’s now a sixth-grade English teacher at Jefferson Middle School.
Photographer: Robert K. O'Daniell/The News-Gazette
A backhoe moves earth on June 27, 1991, as part of a construction project to enclose the Centennial High School entry.
Photographer: Provided
Selin Song hands Erin Lenzi a dish as she and other students work as archeologists in 1991 at Robeson Elementary School.
Photographer: Vanda Bidwell/The News-Gazette
Megan Strole and Jackson Shedelbower successfully paddle their boat to the finish line on May 18, 2010, during the annual Cardboard Boat Races for physics students at the Centennial High School pool.
Photographer: Heather Coit/The News-Gazette
The Edison Middle School choir helps continue an afternoon of performances during the school's open house to celebrate 100 years at the location on Oct. 11, 2014.
