Sunday, February 4, 2018

On The Town: Check presented to Children's Advocacy Center
Sun, 02/04/2018 - 7:00am | Robin Scholz

Joan Dixon of the Community Foundation of East Central Illinois presented a check for the Children's Advocacy Center of Champaign County's Community Commitment Grant on Jan. 25, 2018.

