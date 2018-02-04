Joan Dixon of the Community Foundation of East Central Illinois presented a check for the Children's Advocacy Center of Champaign County's Community Commitment Grant on Jan. 25, 2018.
On The Town: Check presented to Children's Advocacy Center
Photographer: Scott Paceley
CACCC Board Members (l to r): Lt. Rich Surles (Urbana Police Department), Lt. Curt Apperson (Champaign County Sheriff’s Office), Tamela Atwood (Area Administrator Department of Child & Family Services), Joe Gordon (Champaign County Probation & Court Services), Master Sergeant Michael Atkinson (Illinois State Police), Dr. Kathleen Buetow (Carle Hospital), Barb Daly Assistant Superintendent for the Regional Office of Education, Carol Colburn.
Scott Paceley/for The News-Gazette
on Thursday, January 25, 2018.
CAC Executive Director Kari May and Dr. Kathleen Buetow, CAC Board Member, member of the Multidisciplinary Team and a member of the Carle Child Protection Team.
Joan Dixon, President & CEO Community Foundation of East Central Illinois
Kari May, Executive Director, CAC accepts check from Joan Dixon, President & CEO Community Foundation of East Central Illinois
CAC Executive Director, Kari May, Barb Daily and Lt. Nate Rath (Champaign Police Department)
Children’s Advocacy Center Staff (l to r) Mary Tewell, Multidisciplinary Team Coordinator, Crystal Powell, Family Advocate, Kari May, Executive Director, Mary Bunyard, Forensic Interviewer
