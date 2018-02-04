Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

UI vs. Iowa 1993
Sun, 02/04/2018 - 6:00am | Robin Scholz

Photos from the buzzer-beating win over Iowa at the Assembly Hall in champaign on Feb. 4, 1993.

