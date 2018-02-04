UI vs. Iowa 1993

Photos from the buzzer-beating win over Iowa at the Assembly Hall in champaign on Feb. 4, 1993.
Illinois Andy Kaufmann(34) at the Illinois vs. Iowa game at the Assembly Hall on Feb. 2, 1993.
Richard Keene(24) and Iowa guard Kevin Smith(10) at the Illinois vs. Iowa game at the Assembly Hall on Feb. 2, 1993.
Illiois' Andy Kaufmann (34) drives to the basket against Iowa's Acie Earl in a 1993 game at the Assembly Hall.
Illinois coach Lou Henson gives instructions to his team during a 1993 game against Iowa.
Iowa coach Tom Davis watches his team during a 1993 game at Illinois.
Iowa coach Tom Davis works the sidelines during a 1993 game at the Assembly Hall.
Illinois;' Andy Kaufmann (34) goes up for the winning shot in a 1993 game against Iowa at the Assembly Hall.
Officials Ted Valentine, right, and Phil Bova meet with teams at the end of the Illinois-Iowa game.
Fans celebrate Illinois' buzzer-beater win against Iowa.
Fans celebrate Illinois' buzzer-beater win against Iowa.
Fans celebrate Illinois' buzzer-beater win against Iowa.
Fans celebrate Illinois' buzzer-beater win against Iowa.
A fan celebrates Illinois' buzzer-beater win against Iowa.
Fans rush the court after Andy Kaufmann's buzzer-beat against Iowa.
Fans rush the court after Andy Kaufmann's buzzer-beat against Iowa.
Fans rush the court after Andy Kaufmann's buzzer-beat against Iowa.
Fans rush the court after Andy Kaufmann's buzzer-beat against Iowa.
Fans fill the Assembly Hall court after Andy Kaufmann's buzzer-beat against Iowa.
Fans fill the Assembly Hall court after Andy Kaufmann's buzzer-beat against Iowa.
Fans celebrate on the Assembly Hall court after Andy Kaufmann's buzzer-beat against Iowa.
Fans fill the Assembly Hall court after Andy Kaufmann's buzzer-beat against Iowa.
Fans fill the Assembly Hall court after Andy Kaufmann's buzzer-beat against Iowa.
Illinois T. J. Wheeler(44) and Richard Keene(24) at the Illinois vs. Iowa game at the Assembly Hall on Feb. 2, 1993.
Andy Kaufmann
WICD sportscaster Dan Swaney interviews T.J. Wheeler after the Illinois win against Iowa.
Illinois coach Lou Henson meets the press after a buzzer-beater win against Iowa.
Illinois' T,J. Wheeler meets the press after his long pass helped beat Iowa,
Illinois' Andy Kaufmann (34) guards Iowa's James Winters in a 1993 game at the Assembly Hall.
Illinois' Deon Thomas(25) guards Iowa's Acie Earl(55) in a 1993 game at the Assembly Hall.
Iowa star Acie Earl (55) goes up for a shot against Illinois' Deon Thomas in a 1993 game at the Assembly Hall.
IIllinois' T.J. Wheeler, right, looks for a lane against Iowa in a 1993 game at the Assembly Hall.
Illinois' Mark Davison, right, battles Iowa's Acie Earl in a 1993 game at the Assembly Hall.
Illinois' Robert Bennett (30) guards Iowa's Jim Bartels in a 1993 fgame at the Assembly Hall.
Illinois' Deon Thomas(25) and Iowa's Val Barnes(20) at the Illinois vs. owa game at the Assembly Hall on Feb. 2, 1993.
Official Jim Bova, left, works the Illinois-Iowa game in 1993 at the Assembly Hall.
Illinois' T.J. Wheeler (44) moves up the court against Iowa in a 1993 game at the Assembly Hall.
Illinois' Deon Thomas (25) grabs a rebound against Iowa in 1993 game at the Assembly Hall.
Illinois' Deon Thomas (25) shoots against Iowa in a 1993 game at the Assembly Hall.
Illinois guard Rennie Clemons (11) reaches for a ball in a 1993 game against Iowa at the Assembly Hall.
Illinoiss' Andy Kaufmann (34) defends against Iowa in a 1993 game at the Assembly Hall.
