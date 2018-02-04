University of Illinois Women's Basketball vs Purdue, Sunday, February 4, 2018 at the State Farm Center. The Illini fell to Purdue 73-54.
UI Women's Basketball vs Purdue
Photographer: Holly Hart
University of Illinois Women's Basketball vs Purdue, Sunday, February 4, 2018 at the State Farm Center.
UI Women's Basketball vs Purdue
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Cierra Rice is introduced before the start of the game vs Purdue.
UI Women's Basketball vs Purdue
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Courtney Joens takes to the floor against Purdue, Sunday afternoon at State Farm Center.
UI Women's Basketball vs Purdue
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Alex Wittinger is all fired up for the game against Purdue.
UI Women's Basketball vs Purdue
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Kennedy Cattenhead.
UI Women's Basketball vs Purdue
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Lyric Robins (#2) has her shot blocked by Purdue's Ae'rianna Harris in the second quarter.
UI Women's Basketball vs Purdue
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Alex Wittinger (#35) powers past Purdue's Ae'rianna Harris (#32) in the first quarter.
UI Women's Basketball vs Purdue
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Kennedy Cattenhead (center) has the ball striped in the first quarter against Purdue.
UI Women's Basketball vs Purdue
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Kennedy Cattenhead (left) and Cierra Rice get tangled up over a rebound.
UI Women's Basketball vs Purdue
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois Head Coach Nancy Fahey gives directions to her team from the sideline.
UI Women's Basketball vs Purdue
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Alex Wittinger (#35) shoots as Purdue's Ae"rain Harris defends.
UI Women's Basketball vs Purdue
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Courtney Joens (right) goes around a Purdue defender in the second quarter.
UI Women's Basketball vs Purdue
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Kennedy Cattenhead (#25) looks to the basket as she is pressured by Purdue's Tamara Farquhar (right) in the second quarter.
UI Women's Basketball vs Purdue
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Alex Wittinger (right) drives past purdue defender Ae'rianna Harris.
UI Women's Basketball vs Purdue
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Courtney Joens (left) protects the ball as she is pressured by Purdue's Lamina Cooper (#40) in the first half.
UI Women's Basketball vs Purdue
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Courtney Joens.
UI Women's Basketball vs Purdue
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Alex Wittinger (left) and Petra Holesinska, Sunday afternoon vs Purdue.
UI Women's Basketball vs Purdue
Photographer: Holly Hart
University of Illinois Women's Basketball vs Purdue, Sunday, February 4, 2018 at the State Farm Center.
UI Women's Basketball vs Purdue
Photographer: Holly Hart
The east side of State Farm Center is closed on Sunday afternoon.
UI Women's Basketball vs Purdue
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Cierra Rice (#5) puts up a shot from three-point range as Purdue's Ae'rianna Harris defends.
UI Women's Basketball vs Purdue
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Alex Wittinger (#35) looks to shoot as Purdue's Ae'rianna Harris defends.
UI Women's Basketball vs Purdue
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Alex Wittinger (left) looks to pass the ball as Purdue's Karissa McLaughlin moves into position to defend.
UI Women's Basketball vs Purdue
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois Head Coach Nancy Fahey has a word with Courtney Joens as she comes off the floor in the third quarter.
UI Women's Basketball vs Purdue
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Alex Wittinger goes to lay the ball in during the second quarter.
UI Women's Basketball vs Purdue
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Cierra Rice.
