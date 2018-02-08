Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Thursday, February 8, 2018 83 Today's Paper

Girls 2A Regional Title: STM vs. SJO
| Subscribe

Girls 2A Regional Title: STM vs. SJO

Thu, 02/08/2018 - 2:18pm | Robin Scholz

St. Thomas More vs. St. Joseph-Ogden in the 2A Regional title game at St. Thomas More in Champaign on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018.

Comments

Comments for this post are inactive.