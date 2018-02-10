The revival of the IJUC Juggling Festival, featuring workshops, games and more. Saturday, February 10, 2018 at the University of Illinois Armory.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Nick Aikens of Madison Wisconsin, runs while juggling Saturday afternoon at the UI Armory. The revival of the IJUC Juggling Festival, featuring workshops, games and more. Saturday, February 10, 2018 at the University of Illinois Armory.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Chris LaReau of Mahomet displays his skills in juggling Tuesday afternoon at the U of I Armory. The revival of the IJUC Juggling Festival, featuring workshops, games and more. Saturday, February 10, 2018 at the University of Illinois Armory.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Brian Davy from Purdue demonstrates his skills in the art of juggling. The revival of the IJUC Juggling Festival, featuring workshops, games and more. Saturday, February 10, 2018 at the University of Illinois Armory.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Stefan Beancel (left) and Nick Aikens take part in one of the juggling competions at the U of I Armory Saturday afternoon.The revival of the IJUC Juggling Festival, featuring workshops, games and more. Saturday, February 10, 2018 at the University of Illinois Armory.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
The revival of the IJUC Juggling Festival, featuring workshops, games and more. Saturday, February 10, 2018 at the University of Illinois Armory.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Stefan Beancel tries to keep his cones going during a juggling competition at the IJCU Juggling Festival. The revival of the IJUC Juggling Festival, featuring workshops, games and more. Saturday, February 10, 2018 at the University of Illinois Armory.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
The revival of the IJUC Juggling Festival, featuring workshops, games and more. Saturday, February 10, 2018 at the University of Illinois Armory.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
The revival of the IJUC Juggling Festival, featuring workshops, games and more. Saturday, February 10, 2018 at the University of Illinois Armory.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.