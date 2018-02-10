Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

IJCU Juggling Festival
Sat, 02/10/2018 - 5:19pm | Holly Hart

The revival of the IJUC Juggling Festival, featuring workshops, games and more. Saturday, February 10, 2018 at the University of Illinois Armory. 

