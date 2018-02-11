Photos from the One Winter Night event in Champaign on February 2, 2018
On The Town: One Winter Night
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the One Winter Night event in Champaign on February 2, 2018
Joe Rainbolt flags down motorists for donations for C-U At Home on Neil Street during One Winter Night.
Champaign Unit 4 teachers Carolyn Kodes and David Collins warm themselves in their box during One Winter Night in downtown Champaign.
Breelyn Fay dressed as Wonder Woman to flag down donors along Walnut Street for C-U At Home during One Winter Night.
The Rainbolt family - Brandi (left), 10 year old Lily Rainbolt, and Joe Rainbolt flag down Neil Street motorists for donations to C-U At Home during One Winter Night.
Leah Wallace enjoys a hot drink while hanging out in her box during C-U At Home's One Winter Night fundraiser.
Members of the Blue Crew Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club pose for a photo on Walnut Street in downtown Champaign during One Winter Night supporting C-U At Home.
Rob Dalhaus III, current Executive Director at C-U At Home, speaks to the audience during the education presentations available during One Winter Night.
Rob Dalhaus III, current Executive Director at C-U At Home, speaks to the audience during the education presentations available during One Winter Night.
Volunteers tending the food counter for One Winter Night included (from left) William Murphy, Geri Goldberg, George Hadley, and Kathy Murphy.
Rob Dalhaus III, current Executive Director at C-U At Home, speaks to the audience during the education presentations available during One Winter Night.
Sgt. Jeffrey Vercler, a 22 year veteran of the Champaign County Sherriff's Office, spoke on law enforcement and homelessness during the presentations for One Winter Night.
Sgt. Jeffrey Vercler, a 22 year veteran of the Champaign County Sherriff's Office, spoke on law enforcement and homelessness during the presentations for One Winter Night.
Logan Moore (left), C-U at Home Communications Manager Bailie Porter, Davonne Porter, and Eric Porter (right) pose for a photo in the photo booth available in the registration center for One Winter Night.
Allie Kim (left) and Olivia Taylor, two members of the street team, prepare to hit the streets for donations during One Winter Night in downtown Champaign.
Three members of the Blue Crew Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club arrive to register for One Winter Night. From the left are Chaz McCrone, Justin Pike, and Garrett Carpenter.
Sisters Cristabel (left) and Mae Thomas make a sign at the First Aid/Information table during One Winter Night in downtown Champaign.
Volunteers at the registration table included (from left) Maggie Johnson, Marshall Bellville, and Casey Evans.
Joe Rainbolt flags down motorists for donations for C-U At Home on Neil Street during One Winter Night.
Jeff Scott of WBGL introduces one of the presenters during the educational presentations provided at One Winter Night. Community leaders, agency officials, and others spoke about resources and programs for the homeless in Champaign-Urbana.
