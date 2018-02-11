University of Illinois Men's Basketball vs Penn State, Sunday, February 11, 2018, at the State Farm Center. The Illini lost 74-52.
UI Men's Basketball vs Penn State
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Da'Monte Williams (center) looks to pass the ball as he is pressured by Penn State's John Harrar (#21) and Lamar Stevens in the second half. University of Illinois Men's Basketball vs Penn State, Sunday, February 11, 2018, at the State Farm Center. The Illini lost 74-52.
Illinois's Trent Frazier goes high to pass the ball in the first half vs Penn State. University of Illinois Men's Basketball vs Penn State, Sunday, February 11, 2018 at State Farm Center.
Illinois's Leron Black (12) controls the ball vs Penn State. University of Illinois Men's Basketball vs Penn State, Sunday, February 11, 2018, at the State Farm Center. The Illini lost 74-52.
Illinois's Mark Smith (#13) powers past Penn State's Jamari Wheeler. University of Illinois Men's Basketball vs Penn State, Sunday, February 11, 2018, at the State Farm Center. The Illini lost 74-52.
Illinois's Leron Black puts up a shot as Penn State's Mike Watkins defends. University of Illinois Men's Basketball vs Penn State, Sunday, February 11, 2018, at the State Farm Center. The Illini lost 74-52.
University of Illinois Men's Basketball vs Penn State, Sunday, February 11, 2018, at the State Farm Center. The Illini lost 74-52.
Illinois's Kipper Nichols. University of Illinois Men's Basketball vs Penn State, Sunday, February 11, 2018, at the State Farm Center. The Illini lost 74-52.
Illinois's Mark Alstork (#24) pits up as shot as he is pressured by Penn State's Julian Moore (#44) and Lamar Stevens in the first half. University of Illinois Men's Basketball vs Penn State, Sunday, February 11, 2018 at State Farm Center.
Illinois Head Coach Brad Underwood reacts to a possession call in the first half. University of Illinois Men's Basketball vs Penn State, Sunday, February 11, 2018 at State Farm Center.
Illinois's Leron Black (#12) goes up for a rebound in the first half. University of Illinois Men's Basketball vs Penn State, Sunday, February 11, 2018 at State Farm Center.
Illinois Te'Jon Lucas (#3) moves the ball against Penn State in the first half. University of Illinois Men's Basketball vs Penn State, Sunday, February 11, 2018, at the State Farm Center. The Illini lost 74-52.
Illinois's Kipper Nichols (#2) dunks the ball against Penn State in the first half. University of Illinois Men's Basketball vs Penn State, Sunday, February 11, 2018 at State Farm Center.
Illinois's Kipper Nichols passes the ball on the fast break past Penn State's Shep Garner (#33). University of Illinois Men's Basketball vs Penn State, Sunday, February 11, 2018 at State Farm Center.
Illinois Trent Fraizer powers past Penn State's Lamar Stevens. University of Illinois Men's Basketball vs Penn State, Sunday, February 11, 2018 at State Farm Center.
Illinois's Leron Black puts up a shot and has it blocked by Penn State's Mike Watkins in the second half. University of Illinois Men's Basketball vs Penn State, Sunday, February 11, 2018, at the State Farm Center. The Illini lost 74-52.
Head Coach Brad Underwood looks on in disappointment as time runs out in the game against Penn State. University of Illinois Men's Basketball vs Penn State, Sunday, February 11, 2018, at the State Farm Center. The Illini lost 74-52.
Te'Jon Lucas and Mark Alstork share a moment on the bench in the second half vs Penn State. University of Illinois Men's Basketball vs Penn State, Sunday, February 11, 2018, at the State Farm Center. The Illini lost 74-52.
