HS Boys Basketball: Unity vs. Monticello

Monticello vs. Unity in a prep basketball game at Unity High School in Tolono on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018.
Robin Scholz/News-Gazette
Monticello's Luke Stokowski (14) and Monticello's head coach Kevin Roy encourage their team in a prep basketball game at Unity High School in Tolono on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018.
Robin Scholz/News-Gazette
Monticello's Luke Stokowski (14) drives around Unity's Jonathan Decker (44) in a prep basketball game at Unity High School in Tolono on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018.
Robin Scholz/News-Gazette
Monticello's Johnny Dawson (23) goes up for a shot over Unity's Luke Warnes (20) in a prep basketball game at Unity High School in Tolono on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018.
Robin Scholz/News-Gazette
Unity's Ethan Miebach (33) and Monticello's Benton Singleton (21) go after a loose ball in a prep basketball game at Unity High School in Tolono on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018.
Robin Scholz/News-Gazette
Monticello's Devin Graham (5) and Unity's Evan Miebach (10) in a prep basketball game at Unity High School in Tolono on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018.
Robin Scholz/News-Gazette
Monticello's Devin Graham (5) shoots around Unity's Jonathan Decker (44) in a prep basketball game at Unity High School in Tolono on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018.
Robin Scholz/News-Gazette
Monticello's Cameron Dyson (55) shoots over Unity's Jonathan Decker (44) in a prep basketball game at Unity High School in Tolono on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018.
Robin Scholz/News-Gazette
Monticello's fans in a prep basketball game at Unity High School in Tolono on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018.
Robin Scholz/News-Gazette
Monticello's Luke Stokowski (14) intercepts a pass meant for Unity's Jonathan Decker (44) in a prep basketball game at Unity High School in Tolono on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018.
Robin Scholz/News-Gazette
Monticello's Calvin Fisher (12) dunks in a prep basketball game at Unity High School in Tolono on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018.
Robin Scholz/News-Gazette
Unity's fans in a prep basketball game at Unity High School in Tolono on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018.
Robin Scholz/News-Gazette
Monticello's Benton Singleton (21) guards Unity's Cale Shonkwiler (3) in a prep basketball game at Unity High School in Tolono on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018.
Robin Scholz/News-Gazette
Unity's head coach Matt Reed in a prep basketball game at Unity High School in Tolono on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018.
Robin Scholz/News-Gazette
Unity's JT Wheeler rides the bench in a boot in a prep basketball game at Unity High School in Tolono on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018.
Robin Scholz/News-Gazette
Monticello's Johnny Dawson (23) goes up for a shot in front of Unity's Jared Routh (12) in a prep basketball game at Unity High School in Tolono on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018.
