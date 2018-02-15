Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

2A Sectional Title: SJO vs. Monticello
Thu, 02/15/2018 - 2:15pm | Robin Scholz

Class 2A  girls basketball sectional title game between St. Joseph-Ogden and Monticello at Iroquois West High School in Gilman on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018. Monticello won 41-40 in overtime.

