Class 2A girls basketball sectional title game between St. Joseph-Ogden and Monticello at Iroquois West High School in Gilman on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018. Monticello won 41-40 in overtime.
-
2A Sectional Title: SJO vs. Monticello
Monticello's Tatum McCall (20), Zanna Myers (15) and Cloe Clark (13) celebrate following the Class 2A sectional title game at Iroquois West High School in Gilman on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018. Monticello won 41-40 in overtime.
-
2A Sectional Title: SJO vs. Monticello
-
2A Sectional Title: SJO vs. Monticello
-
2A Sectional Title: SJO vs. Monticello
-
2A Sectional Title: SJO vs. Monticello
-
2A Sectional Title: SJO vs. Monticello
-
2A Sectional Title: SJO vs. Monticello
Monticello's coach pleads a call with the ref in the Class 2A sectional title game at Iroquois West High School in Gilman on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018. Monticello won 41-40 in overtime.
-
2A Sectional Title: SJO vs. Monticello
-
2A Sectional Title: SJO vs. Monticello
Monticello's team in the Class 2A sectional title game at Iroquois West High School in Gilman on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018. Monticello won 41-40 in overtime.
-
2A Sectional Title: SJO vs. Monticello
Monticello's coach talks to his team in the Class 2A sectional title game at Iroquois West High School in Gilman on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018. Monticello won 41-40 in overtime.
-
2A Sectional Title: SJO vs. Monticello
-
2A Sectional Title: SJO vs. Monticello
-
2A Sectional Title: SJO vs. Monticello
The Class 2A sectional title game at Iroquois West High School in Gilman on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018. Monticello won 41-40 in overtime.
-
2A Sectional Title: SJO vs. Monticello
Monticello's Emily Wilson (30), Zanna Myers (15) and Tatum McCall (20) hold up the plaque following the Class 2A sectional title game at Iroquois West High School in Gilman on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018. Monticello won 41-40 in overtime.
-
2A Sectional Title: SJO vs. Monticello
-
2A Sectional Title: SJO vs. Monticello
-
2A Sectional Title: SJO vs. Monticello
-
2A Sectional Title: SJO vs. Monticello
-
2A Sectional Title: SJO vs. Monticello
Monticello fans signal a three point shot in the Class 2A sectional title game at Iroquois West High School in Gilman on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018. Monticello won 41-40 in overtime.
-
2A Sectional Title: SJO vs. Monticello
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.