Wrestling prelims from Class 1A & 2A at the State tournament at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018.
HS Wrestling State: Day 1
132-Anthony Turner, Danville, wrestles Marquez Morrow, Vocation, in the prelims at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018.
145-Peter McCusker, Rantoul, wrestles Nicco Mazzanti, Woodstock North, in the prelims at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018.
David Spencer, Mahomet-Seymour, collects his thoughts in the tunnel during the prelims at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018.
113-Justin Cardani, Centennial, wrestles Mike Archer, St. Laurence, in the prelims at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018.
120-Mason McBride, Westville, , wrestles Tommy Russell, St. Rita, in the prelims at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018.
138- Nolan Roseman, Rantoul, wrestles Justin Lenore, Bremen, in the prelims at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018.
138-David Spencer, Mahomet-Seymour, wrestles Jake Viloria, St. Rita, in the prelims at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018.
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Cale Horsch, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher, top, tries to turn Alex Armira, Chicago Hope Academy, during a 106-pound preliminary match of the IHSA Class 1A State Wrestling Tournament at State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018.
Jake Wendling, St. Joseph-Ogden looks to make a move on Marquise Davis, Chicago Phillips, during a 113-pound preliminary match of the IHSA Class 1A State Wrestling Tournament at State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018.
Jake Wendling, St. Joseph-Ogden gets up after pinning Marquise Davis, Chicago Phillips, during a 113-pound preliminary match of the IHSA Class 1A State Wrestling Tournament at State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018.
Ezra Elliott, Hoopeston Area, lifts Garrett Lashuay, Oakwood/Salt Fork during a 126-pound preliminary match of the IHSA Class 1A State Wrestling Tournament at State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018.
Ezra Elliott, Hoopeston Area, top, tries to turn Garrett Lashuay, Oakwood/Salt Fork during a 126-pound preliminary match of the IHSA Class 1A State Wrestling Tournament at State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018.
Ezra Elliott, Hoopeston Area, twists, Garrett Lashuay, Oakwood/Salt Fork during a 126-pound preliminary match of the IHSA Class 1A State Wrestling Tournament at State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018.
Ren Dazey, Oakwood/Salt Fork, controls Kevin Rodriguez, Chicago Phoenix Military Academy, during a 132-pound preliminary match of the IHSA Class 1A State Wrestling Tournament at State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018.
Carson Schaefer, LeRoy/Tri-Valley is taken down by James Foy, Chicago Leo, during a 138-pound preliminary match of the IHSA Class 1A State Wrestling Tournament at State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018.
J.D. Sexton, St. Thomas More, tries to roll away from Kage Leab, top, Knoxville, during a 152-pound preliminary match of the IHSA Class 1A State Wrestling Tournament at State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018.
J.D. Sexton, St. Thomas More, throws Kage Leab, Knoxville, during a 152-pound preliminary match of the IHSA Class 1A State Wrestling Tournament at State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018.
Henry Dawson, Monticello, is rolled by Cameron White, Chicago Bowen, during a 160-pound preliminary match of the IHSA Class 1A State Wrestling Tournament at State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018.
Mason Ajster, Oakwood/Salt Fork, throws Kyle Franklin, Elmhurst IC Catholic, to the mat and during a 160-pound preliminary match of the IHSA Class 1A State Wrestling Tournament at State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018.
Mason Ajster, Oakwood/Salt Fork, tries to turn Kyle Franklin, Elmhurst IC Catholic, and during a 160-pound preliminary match of the IHSA Class 1A State Wrestling Tournament at State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018.
Micah Downs, Clinton, controls Jake Frost, Unity, during a 182-pound preliminary match of the IHSA Class 1A State Wrestling Tournament at State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018.
Cody Miller, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, takes down Kyle Hammer, Clinton, during a 220-pound preliminary match of the IHSA Class 1A State Wrestling Tournament at State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018.
Logan Wilson, Unity, is rolled to his back by Sebastian Lopez, Beardstown, and during a 220-pound preliminary match of the IHSA Class 1A State Wrestling Tournament at State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018.
Sebastian Lopez, Beardstown, left, battles Logan Wilson, Unity, during a 220-pound preliminary match of the IHSA Class 1A State Wrestling Tournament at State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018.
