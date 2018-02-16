IHSA State Wrestling Semi-Finals, Friday, February 16, 2018 at the State Farm Center.
IHSA State Wrestling Semi-Finals
Photographer: Holly Hart
Urbana's Luke Luffman (right) controls Mahomet-Seymour's Ben Sthal in the Class 2A 220 lb. semi-final match. Luffman was the winner of the contest.
Rantoul's Peter McCusker (top)controls Burlington's Nick Termini in the Class 2A 145 lb. semi-final match.
Clinton's Micah Downs (top) controls Byron's Jonah Pearson in the Class 1A 182 lb. match of the semi-finals.
Urbana's A. J. Fox defeats Glauser of Richmond in the Class 2A 182 lb. semi-final match.
Urbana's Luke Luffman defeats Mahomet-Seymour's Ben Stahl (left) in the Class 2A 220 lb. semi-final match.
GCMS's Cale Horsch (top) keeps on top of Wilmington's Jack Narine in the Class 1A 106 lb. semi-final match.
Centennial's Justin Cardani wins the Class 2A 113 lb. semi-final match.
Prairie Central's Drew Hoselton (top)controls West Frankfort's Connor Eaton in the Class 1A 170 lb. match. Hostler defeated Eaton.
Mahomet-Seymour's David Griffet takes on Billy Blaser of Geneseo in the 285 lb. Class 2A match.
Hoopeston Area's Ezra Elliott competes in the Class 1A 126 lb. semi-final match.
Central's Dalton Hall (bottom) tries to escape from Washington's Jared Head in theClass 2A 160 lb. match. Hall lost the match.
Urbana's Luke Luffman (right) controls Mahomet-Seymour's Ben Stahl in the Class 2A 220 lb. semi-final match. Luffman won the contest.
Clinton's Micah Downs (right) goes to the mat with Byron's Jonah Pearson in the Class 1A 182 lb. match of the semi-finals.
Central's Dalton Hall (left) tries to escape from Washington's Jared Head in theClass 2A 160 lb. match. Hall lost the match.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin's Cody Miller in the Class 1A 220 lb. semi-final match.
Mahomet-Seymour's David Griffet in the 285 lb. Class 2A match.
Mahomet-Seymour's David Griffet celebrates his victory in the 285 lb. Class 2A match.
Centennial's Justin Cardani wraps up Schickel of Oakforest in the 113 lb. Class 2A semi-final match. Cardani won the match.
Centennial's Justin Cardani controls Schickel of Oakforest in the 113 lb. Class 2A semi-final match.
Urbana's A. J. Fox escapes Glauser of Richmond in the Class 2A 182 lb. semi-final match.
