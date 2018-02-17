Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

2018 Best in Show photography competition winners
Sat, 02/17/2018 - 2:03am | The News-Gazette

First-place entries from the 2018 Best in Show photography competition, sponsored by the Champaign County Camera Club and the Urbana Park District. A public critique was held Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018, at Lincoln Square in Urbana.

