First-place entries from the 2018 Best in Show photography competition, sponsored by the Champaign County Camera Club and the Urbana Park District. A public critique was held Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018, at Lincoln Square in Urbana.
2018 Best in Show photography competition winners
Photographer: Champaign County Camera Club
First place in the General category of the 2018 Best in Show photography contest: 'Red Cars in the Clouds,' by Fraya Replinger of Champaign.
First place in the Animals category of the 2018 Best in Show photography contest: 'Curiosity,' by Emily Hartman of St. Joseph.
First place in the Architecture category of the 2018 Best in Show photography contest: 'Asylum D- Classroom,' by Andrew Hajduck of Urbana.
First place in the Black and White category of the 2018 Best in Show photography contest: 'Spring Thing,' by Steve Smith of Danville.
First place in the Club category of the 2018 Best in Show photography contest: 'Hunt’s Mesa,' by Jim Long of Champaign.
First place in the Landscape category of the 2018 Best in Show photography contest: 'Rural Winter,' by Fraya Replinger of Champaign.
First place in the Nature category of the 2018 Best in Show photography contest: 'Foggy Landing,' by Nancy Elliott of Champaign.
First place in the People category of the 2018 Best in Show photography contest: 'Bright Eyes,' by Robin Kravets of Urbana.
First place in the Youth category of the 2018 Best in Show photography contest: 'On Pointe,' by Haylie Denzer, 17, of Champaign.
