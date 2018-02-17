The 2018 State Wrestling finals at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 17. 2018.
195- Brandon Hoselton, Prairie Central celebrates his win over Justin Coggins , Clifton in the State Wrestling Tournament at State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018.
195- Brandon Hoselton, Prairie Central vs. Justin Coggins , Clifton in the State Wrestling Tournament at State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018.
113-Justin Cardani-Centennial vs. Joey Cape, Washington in the State Wrestling Tournament at State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018. Cardani reacts after winning his match.
113-Justin Cardani-Centennial vs. Joey Cape, Washington in the State Wrestling Tournament at State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018. Cardani prepares to do a backflip after winning his match.
113-Justin Cardani-Centennial vs. Joey Cape, Washington in the State Wrestling Tournament at State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018. Cardani reacts after winning his match.
113-Justin Cardani-Centennial vs. Joey Cape, Washington in the State Wrestling Tournament at State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018.
170- Drew Hoselton, Prairie Central is overcome with emotion after winning his match over -Rahveon Valentine, Lena in the State Wrestling Tournament at State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018.
170- Drew Hoselton, Prairie Central vs.Rahveon Valentine, Lena in the State Wrestling Tournament at State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018.
182-A. J. Fox, Urbana vs. Cody Baldridge, Morris in the State Wrestling Tournament at State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018.
285-David Griffit, Mahomet-Seymour vs. Jace Punke , Washington in the State Wrestling Tournament at State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018.
106-Cale Horsch, GCMS/Fisher, vs. Monte Gregory, El Paso/Gridley in the State Wrestling Tournament at State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018.
The Hoselton clan in the State Wrestling Tournament at State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018.
Mahomet-Seymour head coach Rob Ledin was honored for his contributions to the sport in the State Wrestling Tournament at State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018.
220-Luke Luffman, Urbana, celebrates his win over . Jacob Bullock , Cahokia in the State Wrestling Tournament at State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018.
220-Luke Luffman, Urbana, vs. Jacob Bullock , Cahokia in the State Wrestling Tournament at State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018.
220-Cody Miller, BHRA, vs. Maverick McPeek , Dakota in the State Wrestling Tournament at State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018.
