The 2018 IHSA Sectionals at the Urbana Indoor Aquatic Center on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018.
HS Boys Swim: 2018 Sectionals
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Central's Ryan Wierschem gets a hug from best friend Lizzie Gile after he won the 50 yard Freestyle during the 2018 IHSA Sectionals at the Urbana Indoor Aquatic Center on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018.
Centennial's Luke Starks shakes hands with the winner after Starks came in second during the 2018 IHSA Sectionals at the Urbana Indoor Aquatic Center on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018.
Centennial's Luke Starks waits on the platform for his second place medal during the 2018 IHSA Sectionals at the Urbana Indoor Aquatic Center on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018.
Centennial's Alex Shilts slaps hands with Central's Ryan Weirschem following the 50 Yard Freestyle during the 2018 IHSA Sectionals at the Urbana Indoor Aquatic Center on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018. Weirschem won the race with a time of 21:50 and Shilts came in second at 21:83. Both qualified for state.
Centennial's Alex Shilts show off his second place medal from the 50 Yard Freestyle during the 2018 IHSA Sectionals at the Urbana Indoor Aquatic Center on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018.
A man stands outside in the snow as he signals to a swimmer inside the pool during the 2018 IHSA Sectionals at the Urbana Indoor Aquatic Center on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018.
The start of the third heat of the 50 yard Freestyle during the 2018 IHSA Sectionals at the Urbana Indoor Aquatic Center on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018.
The start of the third heat of the 50 yard Freestyle during the 2018 IHSA Sectionals at the Urbana Indoor Aquatic Center on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018.
The start of the third heat of the 50 yard Freestyle during the 2018 IHSA Sectionals at the Urbana Indoor Aquatic Center on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018.
Urbana's Nathan Hedrick waits for the start of the 200 Yard Freestyle during the 2018 IHSA Sectionals at the Urbana Indoor Aquatic Center on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018.
Danville's Lane Wagner relaxes as he waits for the result of the during the 2018 IHSA Sectionals at the Urbana Indoor Aquatic Center on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018. Wagner placed second in the race.
Swimmers from Urbana, left, and Mahomet-Seymour cheer for their swimmers in the 200 Yard IM during the 2018 IHSA Sectionals at the Urbana Indoor Aquatic Center on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018.
Centennial's Luke Starks swims in the 200 Yards IM during the 2018 IHSA Sectionals at the Urbana Indoor Aquatic Center on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018.
Urbana's coaches and fans cheer for Ethan Chow in the 200 Yard IM during the 2018 IHSA Sectionals at the Urbana Indoor Aquatic Center on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018.
