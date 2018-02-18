The CU's Got Talent event at The Refinery in Champaign on February 3, 2018
On The Town: CU's Got Talent
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette at the CU's Got Talent event in Champaign on February 3, 2018 Two competitors for CUs Got Talent, pianist DJ Wang (left) and singer-songwriter, Kyle Fleming before taking the stage at CUs Got Talent.
From the left are Dani Watson, Clayton Reiser, Clayton's mother Kay Greene, Steve Greene, and Mrs. Greene's daughter, Ainsley McDaniel at the Champaign West Rotary fundraiser, CU's Got Talent.
Individual performers gather in the penthouse before taking the stage at CU's Got Talent. In front from the left are vocal soloists Hannah Pfefferle and La Dizon. In the rear are singer-songwriter Matt Wheeler and vocalist Larry Williams.
Kelsey Sharp, pianist and vocalist, waits in the staging area for CU's Got Talent at the Refinery in Champaign.
Abigail and Aaron Chen pose for a photo at Champaign West Rotary's CU's Got Talent fundraiser. The couple have danced across America and abroad and lent their talents to perform at the event.
Event emcee, Jennifer Roscoe with Champaign West Rotary president, Dan Baker at CU's Got Talent.
Event co-chairs, Mike and Debbie Hirschi at Champaign West Rotary's CU's Got Talent.
From the left are Jon Dessen, Toney Tomaso, and Sam Banks at the Champaign West Rotary event CU's Got Talent. The annual event raises money for local charities that may not be able to host major fundraising events.
Kurt Lenschow (left) and Mike Biehl sold beads for the Heads or Tails competition during CUs Got Talent.
Chad Shipley (left) and Dane Kaldahl(cq) performed a duet during CUs Got Talent.
Two competitors for CUs Got Talent, pianist DJ Wang (left) and singer-songwriter, Kyle Fleming before taking the stage at CUs Got Talent.
"The Chicklets" gather for a photo before getting into costume for CUs Got Talent. From the left are Becky Preston, Kay Greene (seated), and Ellen Schmidt.
