University of Illinois Men's Basketball vs Nebraska, Sunday, February 18, 2018, at State Farm Center. The Illini defeated the Cornhuskers 72-66.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs Nebraska
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Leron Black (middle) holds tight to the ball as he is pressured by Nebraska's Isaiah Roby (left) and James Palmer, Jr. in the second half. University of Illinois Men's Basketball vs Nebraska, Sunday, February 18, 2018, at State Farm Center. The Illini defeated the Cornhuskers 72-66.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs Nebraska
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Trent Frazier (#1) concentrate on the basket as he is pressured by Nebraska's Evan Taylor (#11) in the first half. University of Illinois Men's Basketball vs Nebraska, Sunday, February 18, 2018, at State Farm Center. The Illini defeated the Cornhuskers 72-66.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs Nebraska
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Leron Black (right) powers his way to the basket against Nebraska's Isaiah Roby. University of Illinois Men's Basketball vs Nebraska, Sunday, February 18, 2018, at State Farm Center. The Illini defeated the Cornhuskers 72-66.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs Nebraska
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Te'Jon Lucas (#3) hooks in the ball as Nebraska's Jordy Tshimanga defends. University of Illinois Men's Basketball vs Nebraska, Sunday, February 18, 2018, at State Farm Center. The Illini defeated the Cornhuskers 72-66.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs Nebraska
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Leron Black (#12) looks for an open shot as Nebraska's Isaac Copeland, jr. (#14) defends. University of Illinois Men's Basketball vs Nebraska, Sunday, February 18, 2018, at State Farm Center. The Illini defeated the Cornhuskers 72-66.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs Nebraska
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Mark Alstork powers to the basket in the first half vs Nebraska. University of Illinois Men's Basketball vs Nebraska, Sunday, February 18, 2018, at State Farm Center. The Illini defeated the Cornhuskers 72-66.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs Nebraska
Photographer: Holly Hart
Air Elite Inc. entertains the crowd during half time of the Illinois Nebraska Basketball game. University of Illinois Men's Basketball vs Nebraska, Sunday, February 18, 2018, at State Farm Center. The Illini defeated the Cornhuskers 72-66.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs Nebraska
Photographer: Holly Hart
Air Elite Inc. entertains the crowd during half time of the Illinois Nebraska Basketball game. University of Illinois Men's Basketball vs Nebraska, Sunday, February 18, 2018, at State Farm Center. The Illini defeated the Cornhuskers 72-66.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs Nebraska
Photographer: Holly Hart
The University of Illinois Football team leads the crowd in the sing of the Alma Mater during half time. University of Illinois Men's Basketball vs Nebraska, Sunday, February 18, 2018, at State Farm Center. The Illini defeated the Cornhuskers 72-66.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs Nebraska
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Aaron Jordan goes in for a lay-up in the first half. University of Illinois Men's Basketball vs Nebraska, Sunday, February 18, 2018, at State Farm Center. The Illini defeated the Cornhuskers 72-66.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs Nebraska
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Kipper Nichols (#2) puts up a shot in the first half. University of Illinois Men's Basketball vs Nebraska, Sunday, February 18, 2018, at State Farm Center. The Illini defeated the Cornhuskers 72-66.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs Nebraska
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Matic Vessel drops in a dunk shot in the first half. University of Illinois Men's Basketball vs Nebraska, Sunday, February 18, 2018, at State Farm Center. The Illini defeated the Cornhuskers 72-66.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs Nebraska
Photographer: Holly Hart
Head Coach Brad Underwood makes a point with an official. University of Illinois Men's Basketball vs Nebraska, Sunday, February 18, 2018, at State Farm Center. The Illini defeated the Cornhuskers 72-66.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs Nebraska
Photographer: Holly Hart
Senior Mark Alstork and his mom wait to take to the floor for Senior Day at State Farm Center. University of Illinois Men's Basketball vs Nebraska, Sunday, February 18, 2018, at State Farm Center. The Illini defeated the Cornhuskers 72-66.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs Nebraska
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Leron Black (#12) dunks the ball vs Nebraska in the first half. University of Illinois Men's Basketball vs Nebraska, Sunday, February 18, 2018, at State Farm Center. The Illini defeated the Cornhuskers 72-66.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs Nebraska
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Kipper Nichols has the ball knocked loose in the second half. University of Illinois Men's Basketball vs Nebraska, Sunday, February 18, 2018, at State Farm Center. The Illini defeated the Cornhuskers 72-66.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs Nebraska
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Leron Black (#12) looks to pass as Nebraska's Isaiah Roby defends. University of Illinois Men's Basketball vs Nebraska, Sunday, February 18, 2018, at State Farm Center. The Illini defeated the Cornhuskers 72-66.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs Nebraska
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois TeJon Lucas (middle) controls the ball against Nebraska in the first half. University of Illinois Men's Basketball vs Nebraska, Sunday, February 18, 2018, at State Farm Center. The Illini defeated the Cornhuskers 72-66.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs Nebraska
Photographer: Holly Hart
Michael Finke sits on the bench, unable to play due to a concussion. University of Illinois Men's Basketball vs Nebraska, Sunday, February 18, 2018, at State Farm Center. The Illini defeated the Cornhuskers 72-66.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs Nebraska
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Trent Frazier (#1) puts up a last second shot for 3 as Nebraska's Evan Taylor defends. University of Illinois Men's Basketball vs Nebraska, Sunday, February 18, 2018, at State Farm Center. The Illini defeated the Cornhuskers 72-66.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs Nebraska
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Mark Smith (#13) powers past Nebraska's James Palmer, Jr. in the first half. University of Illinois Men's Basketball vs Nebraska, Sunday, February 18, 2018, at State Farm Center. The Illini defeated the Cornhuskers 72-66.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs Nebraska
Photographer: Holly Hart
Head Coach Brad Underwood reacts on the sideline. University of Illinois Men's Basketball vs Nebraska, Sunday, February 18, 2018, at State Farm Center. The Illini defeated the Cornhuskers 72-66.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs Nebraska
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois Mark Alstork (#24) battles Nebraska's Isaiah Roby for a rebound in the second half. University of Illinois Men's Basketball vs Nebraska, Sunday, February 18, 2018, at State Farm Center. The Illini defeated the Cornhuskers 72-66.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.