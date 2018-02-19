Schlarman vs. Annawan in a Classs 1A Supersectional at Pontiac High School on Monday, Feb. 19, 2018.
-
1A Girls Supersectional: Schlarman vs. Annawan
Schlarman's team, including Sydney Gouard (3), right, Destiny Dye (32) and Tannah Ceader (10 )head to get the plaque after winning a Classs 1A Supersectional at Pontiac High School on Monday, Feb. 19, 2018.
-
1A Girls Supersectional: Schlarman vs. Annawan
Schlarman's Capria Brown (4) in a Class 1A Supersectional at Pontiac High School on Monday, Feb. 19, 2018.
-
1A Girls Supersectional: Schlarman vs. Annawan
Schlarman's Janiah Newell (11) and Annawan's Kaley Jackson (12) in a Class 1A Supersectional at Pontiac High School on Monday, Feb. 19, 2018.
-
1A Girls Supersectional: Schlarman vs. Annawan
Schlarman's Janiah Newell (11) in a Class 1A Supersectional at Pontiac High School on Monday, Feb. 19, 2018.
-
1A Girls Supersectional: Schlarman vs. Annawan
Schlarman's Janiah Newell (11) in a Class 1A Supersectional at Pontiac High School on Monday, Feb. 19, 2018.
-
1A Girls Supersectional: Schlarman vs. Annawan
Schlarman's head coach, Keith Peoples, in a Class 1A Supersectional at Pontiac High School on Monday, Feb. 19, 2018.
-
1A Girls Supersectional: Schlarman vs. Annawan
Schlarman's Capria Brown (4) and Sydney Gouard (3) battle with Annawan's Reese Randall (11) in a Class 1A Supersectional at Pontiac High School on Monday, Feb. 19, 2018.
-
1A Girls Supersectional: Schlarman vs. Annawan
Schlarman's Anaya Peoples (5) and Annawan's Jayde Vanhyte (33) in a Class 1A Supersectional at Pontiac High School on Monday, Feb. 19, 2018.
-
1A Girls Supersectional: Schlarman vs. Annawan
Schlarman's McKaylee Allen (31) and Annawan's Reese Randall (11) in a Class 1A Supersectional at Pontiac High School on Monday, Feb. 19, 2018.
-
1A Girls Supersectional: Schlarman vs. Annawan
Schlarman's Anaya Peoples (5) and Annawan's Jayde Vanhyte (33) and Reese Randall (11)in a Class 1A Supersectional at Pontiac High School on Monday, Feb. 19, 2018.
-
1A Girls Supersectional: Schlarman vs. Annawan
Schlarman's fans in a Class 1A Supersectional at Pontiac High School on Monday, Feb. 19, 2018.
-
1A Girls Supersectional: Schlarman vs. Annawan
Schlarman's Anaya Peoples (5) hugs Schlarman's Capria Brown (4) following their win in the Class 1A Supersectional at Pontiac High School on Monday, Feb. 19, 2018.
-
1A Girls Supersectional: Schlarman vs. Annawan
Schlarman gets the plaque in a Class 1A Supersectional at Pontiac High School on Monday, Feb. 19, 2018.
-
1A Girls Supersectional: Schlarman vs. Annawan
Schlarman's bench erupts as the final second ticks off the clock in a Class 1A Supersectional at Pontiac High School on Monday, Feb. 19, 2018.
-
1A Girls Supersectional: Schlarman vs. Annawan
Schlarman celebrates their win in a Class 1A Supersectional at Pontiac High School on Monday, Feb. 19, 2018.
-
1A Girls Supersectional: Schlarman vs. Annawan
Schlarman's fans rush the court in a Class 1A Supersectional at Pontiac High School on Monday, Feb. 19, 2018.
-
1A Girls Supersectional: Schlarman vs. Annawan
Schlarman's team in a Class 1A Supersectional at Pontiac High School on Monday, Feb. 19, 2018.
-
1A Girls Supersectional: Schlarman vs. Annawan
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Schlarman's Anaya Peoples pulls down a offensive rebound over Annawan's Kaley Jackson (12) in a Class 1A Supersectional at Pontiac High School on Monday, Feb. 19, 2018.
-
1A Girls Supersectional: Schlarman vs. Annawan
Schlarman's Anaya Peoples (5) in a Class 1A Supersectional at Pontiac High School on Monday, Feb. 19, 2018.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.